£5m to support students with additional learning needs in Further Education

New funding will transform educational facilities for students with additional learning needs (ALN) in FE Colleges across Wales.

All 13 FE Colleges in Wales will benefit from the £5m to create more accessible and inclusive learning environments.

On a visit to Gower College Swansea the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, toured the dedicated ALN department at the College and met with students benefiting from specialist support.

She met learner Juno, who spoke about the importance of having support.

Juno said:

“These facilities are essential to my time here at college, for example the quiet room I use daily and the environment there helps me. It’s important to me that this support is available.”

Vikki Howells said:

“The £5m I’m announcing today will make a real difference to students with additional learning needs in FE Colleges up and down the country, making sure they have the facilities they need to reach their full potential. “The inclusive learning environment I have seen here today at Gower College Swansea, demonstrates how important specialist facilities are in providing a high-quality education for learners with ALN. This funding reinforces our commitment to making education accessible for all students, regardless of their learning needs.”

The £5m of capital investment will enable colleges to:

Upgrade existing specialist facilities

Purchase new equipment

Improve college buildings to enhance accessibility

Gower College Principal, Kelly Fountain, said: