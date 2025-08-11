Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
5th anniversary of fraudulent election in Belarus: Joint Statement
A joint statement from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on the 5th anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 presidential election in Belarus (09 August 2025).
Joint statement from the Commonwealth of Australia, Canada and The United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland:
Five years ago, the Lukashenko regime launched a brutal crackdown on peaceful protestors following the fraudulent 2020 presidential election in Belarus. We - Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom - stand united in condemning the ongoing repression and human rights violations.
Since August 2020, the Belarusian authorities have waged a campaign to shut down civil society, independent media, and any form of political opposition. Thousands have been unjustly detained, subjected to torture, or forced into exile. These actions represent a flagrant breach of Belarus’ international law obligations and are a serious violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The regime’s support for Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine further underscores its disregard for global peace and security.
While we welcome the recent releases of several political prisoners in Belarus, we remain deeply concerned by the continued arrests and persecution of individuals for exercising their human rights.
Over 1,100 individuals remain detained in connection with political activities. We jointly call for their immediate and unconditional release and urge the Belarusian authorities to end their campaign of repression.
Our nations remain steadfast in defending human rights, promoting accountability, and supporting the Belarusian people’s aspirations for a free and democratic future.
