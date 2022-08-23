Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
6 million disabled people to get Cost of Living payment from 20 September 2022
Around 6 million disabled people in the UK will receive their one-off £150 disability Cost of Living payment from 20 September, the government has confirmed today.
- £150 disability Cost of Living payments to be made from 20 September 2022
- 6 million people who are paid certain disability benefits will benefit
- Automatic support part of wider package of help with the rising Cost of Living, including other cost of living payments totalling £650
Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from 20 September, with the vast majority of those eligible expected to receive their one-off payment within a couple of weeks by the beginning of October.
The payment will help disabled people with the rising Cost of Living acknowledging the higher disability-related costs they often face, such as care and mobility needs.
For those disabled people on low-incomes, this payment comes on top of other Cost of Living payments totalling £650, £400 for all households to help with energy bills, and an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D in England.
Over eight million eligible households in receipt of a means-tested benefit received the first of two automatic Cost of Living payments of £326 from 14 July. The second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year.
Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Chloe Smith said:
We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.
This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs.
We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households.
The Cost of Living payments from the government are part of a £37 billion package of support, which will see millions of households receive at least £1,200 this year to help cover rising costs.
The government has also expanded support for the Household Support Fund in England – which helps people with food and energy bills – with an extra £421 million – for October 2022 to March 2023, and topped up funding by £79 million for devolved nations; the total value of this support now stands at £1.5 billion.
This is all in addition to changes to the Universal Credit taper rate and work allowances worth £1,000 a year on average for 1.7 million working claimants, a rise in the National Living Wage to £9.50 an hour, and a tax cut for around 30 million workers through a rise in National Insurance contribution thresholds.
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said:
We know that rising prices faced by many countries around the world are a significant worry for many people here in the UK, especially those most vulnerable to additional costs.
Today’s announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead.
This payment is in addition to further help households can expect over the coming months – including a second cost of living payment of £324 for households on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioners this winter and £400 discount on energy bills for every household. This is all part of our significant £37 billion support package.
Additional information
- Those who receive the following disability benefits may be eligible for the one-off payment of £150 in September: Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment), Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance and War Pension Mobility Supplement.
- Those who had confirmed payment of their disability benefit for 25 May are expected to be paid shortly after the payment window opens. For those awaiting confirmation of their disability benefits on 25 May, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, the process may take longer but payments will still be automatic.
- You must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of these qualifying benefits for 25 May 2022 to get the payment.
- You can read more about the government’s Cost of Living support on the Help with the cost of living page.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/6-million-disabled-people-to-get-cost-of-living-payment-from-20-september-2022
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
£7.6 million to help 2,000 adults with autism into work18/08/2022 15:10:00
A new £7.6 million government initiative has been launched to help over 2,000 adults with learning disabilities and autism move into work.
Cheaper broadband for struggling families15/08/2022 12:14:00
Broadband bills could be cut for millions of low-income households under Government plans to encourage social tariffs.
Brand new pension scheme launches in Great Britain01/08/2022 13:10:00
The pensions sector has received an injection of innovation today as a brand new type of pension scheme officially opened for applications in Great Britain.
Nearly nine million grants from first round of Household Support Fund29/07/2022 13:10:00
More than 8.9 million grants have been given to families to help with post-pandemic pressures through a fund set up to help the most vulnerable, new figures reveal.
DWP launches consultation on DB funding rules26/07/2022 13:15:00
A new consultation on measures to boost protections for members of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes has been launched by DWP today (Tuesday 26 July).
7.2 million Cost of Living payments made to low-income families22/07/2022 13:10:00
Over 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through the government’s Cost of Living support.
New taskforce to support pension scheme engagement with social factors in ESG investing15/07/2022 15:10:00
A new Minister-led taskforce will help pension schemes address the risks and seize the opportunities of the “social” element in ESG investing.
Minister calls on pension schemes to get “data ready” for dashboards15/07/2022 10:10:00
Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman has called on pension schemes of all types and sizes to make sure their data is ready for pensions dashboards.
7 in 10 young people in work 4 months after leaving government’s Kickstart Scheme15/07/2022 09:10:00
On Tuesday 12 July, senior Cabinet Ministers awarded young people and employers for their contribution to tackling high youth unemployment through the Kickstart Scheme, as the country recovered from the pandemic.