Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
£6.8m of National Lottery funding is bringing festive cheer to people and communities across NI
Christmas has come early for 139 community groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing a total of £6.8million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.
The National Lottery funding is being used to bring isolated people together in warm spaces, to support people struggling with the rising cost of living, and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people during the festive period.
Download a full list of grants awarded.
Valerie Davis and Lorna Stewart with Emilee Elder and Imogen McGuinness, enjoying the festivities at Balnamore Community Association’s Christmas dinner.
Out of the 139 groups awarded funding, 119 of them have received small grants to make a big difference in their community, including Balnamore Community Association. The group, based near Ballymoney, is bringing young and older people together to take part in shared activities, build relationships and learn from each other.
Mitzi Laverty, Trustee of Balnamore Community Association said: “Thanks to a £10,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, we are bringing joy to older people in the area who are feeling particularly lonely and isolated during the winter months. Last week a group of local young people prepared a Christmas event for the older people - it was lovely to see their smiling faces, making connections and enjoying a hot meal with great company. This has built good relationships between our younger and older generations and will help the community move forward onto the next stage of our project where our younger people will become buddies for the older people, to mentor each other and build their self-esteem.”
Dorothy Blair with Samantha Morton, enjoying the festivities at Balnamore Community Association’s Christmas dinner.
Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including The Resource Centre Derry. They have been awarded a £173,278 National Lottery grant to expand their Meals on Wheels Service and support people over the next two years.
Patrick McCarron, CEO, The Resource Centre Derry said: “We’re providing nutritious meals to 120 older or vulnerable people who are struggling to cook proper meals themselves or buy healthy ingredients due to the rising cost of living. But we don’t just deliver the meals, we also check-in on people’s health and wellbeing, give them some human contact and help them to feel less lonely - we might be the only person they speak to that day.
“Our team of cooks, drivers and volunteers are providing much needed support and always looking out for potential health and safety risks in the older people’s homes or signposting to additional support they could receive.”
Also receiving funding is BOMOKO NI, which has been awarded a £10,000 grant to provide activities and food hampers for refugee and asylum seeker women living in Belfast. The project is bringing women together for festive celebrations to share food from different countries and learn about different cultures. They will also take part in walking groups and creative workshops to build friendships and improve their mental health.
Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland. This winter is difficult for many but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to make connections and feel less isolated.
“We are supporting groups to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly to ensure that National Lottery funding is continuing to reach people who need support.”
For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.
Click here to download a full list of grants awarded
Notes to Editors
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we support people and communities to thrive.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.
Our funding has a positive impact and makes a difference to people’s lives. We support projects focussed on things that matter, including economic prosperity, employment, young people, mental health, loneliness and helping the UK reach NET Zero by 2050.
Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. More than £47 billion has now been raised by National Lottery players to support good causes since 1994. More than 670,000 projects have been supported with National Lottery funding, the equivalent of around 240 lottery grants in every UK postcode district.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-12-14/6-8m-of-national-lottery-funding-is-bringing-festive-cheer-to-people-and-communities-across-ni
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
Two Cambridge organisations working together to give children the best start in life receives almost £340,000 National Lottery funding14/12/2022 15:15:00
A Cambridge-based project supporting families to give young children the start they deserve is celebrating after receiving almost £340,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.
National Lottery millions to bring Scottish communities together for Christmas and beyond14/12/2022 10:20:00
A Highland town’s wish has come true as a new community café where everyone is welcome will open in time for Christmas Day.
£100 million National Lottery lift for charities and community groups making a difference this winter13/12/2022 14:10:00
Over £100 million of crucial National Lottery funding has gone to charities and community groups in England over the last three months, providing a huge boost to local grassroots projects as they continue to offer valuable support this winter to those in their communities.
Over £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund to communities in need across Wales this Christmas09/12/2022 14:10:00
49 community groups are celebrating a grant from this month’s total £1,009,466 of National Lottery funding.
New Life for Old Hotel as Scottish Land Fund Supports Community Groups Across Scotland08/12/2022 14:10:00
£1,337,182 for eight projects across Scotland
Culture Inquiry - 12 month progress update from our Chief Executive28/11/2022 13:20:00
Culture Inquiry – 12 month progress update from our Chief Executive (28 November 2022).
New report reveals how National Lottery funding boosts sense of local pride and belonging23/11/2022 11:15:00
A new report published yesterday shows how National Lottery funding is transforming the way people in the UK feel about their local area, boosting their sense of pride and belonging and supporting the development of thriving neighbourhoods.
National Lottery funding ensures communities are supported through the cost of living crisis10/11/2022 13:20:00
Communities across Wales are helped to deal with the pressures of the rising cost-of-living thanks to the latest grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Additional £5 million National Lottery funding boost for 11 expert partnerships tackling health inequalities across England07/11/2022 14:10:00
Partnerships in England working to reduce health inequalities and improve the lives of local people have been given a boost, thanks to almost £5 million of National Lottery funding.