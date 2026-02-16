£600 million milestone for Help to Buy - Wales as scheme continues to support homeownership dreams

The Welsh Government has invested more than £600 million in its Help to Buy – Wales scheme, supporting thousands of people across the country to achieve their dream of homeownership.

Help to Buy – Wales is a cornerstone of the Welsh Government's housing strategy and helps people who might otherwise be unable to afford a home. Since its launch the scheme has helped more than 15,000 people buy their own home, with 85% being first-time buyers, since April 2022.

The scheme provides shared equity loans (of which the first 5 years are interest free) to help people purchase new-build properties.

In December 2024, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, confirmed the scheme would be extended to run until at least September 2026, ensuring this vital support remains available to people in Wales.

On a recent visit to Persimmon’s The Parish development in Creigiau, the Cabinet Secretary met with James Rolfe, a first-time buyer who has purchased an apartment on the development with the assistance of the Help-to-Buy-Wales scheme.

The Cabinet Secretary yesterday said:

For so many people, owning a home can feel like a distant dream. We understand how disheartening that can be, which is why we have invested more than £600 million into our Help to Buy - Wales scheme to help turn that dream into a reality. This support has already helped over 15,000 people like Mr Rolfe and by extending the scheme we are making sure thousands more will have that same opportunity. We will keep working with our partners to ensure Help to Buy – Wales continues to change lives.

Lee Hawker, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Wales, yesterday said:

We were delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to The Parish to see the real impact Help to Buy - Wales is having for local people. At this development alone, more than a quarter of homes have been purchased through the scheme – helping young people and families from the area take their first step onto the housing ladder. As the nation’s largest housebuilder, responsible for delivering around a quarter of all Help to Buy homes in Wales to date, Persimmon is proud to play a leading role in providing high-quality, much-needed homes across the country. Schemes like Help to Buy Wales are vital in enabling local people to stay close to family, work and schools, and we remain committed to working with the Welsh Government to support home ownership across Wales in the years ahead.

