£600,000 boost for Windrush compensation support

Windrush victims will continue to receive dedicated support, backed by more funding.

Community organisations can bid for a share of £600,000 to provide dedicated support to people applying to the Windrush Compensation Scheme.

The Windrush Compensation Advocacy Support Fund provides grants to trusted community organisations so they can help people who need extra support with their compensation claim.

Advocates provide tailored, culturally sensitive support to help people understand the claims process, explain what happened to them and provide the information needed to support their claim.

Help is available throughout the process, from preparing an initial claim to accepting a decision or requesting a review.

The fund launched in summer 2025 and is worth £1.5 million over 3 years. This third year has been shaped by lessons learned from the first 2 years and feedback from the Windrush Commissioner and community organisations.

£600,000 is available for 2027-28, with organisations invited to apply for funding to continue providing support.

Applications opened yesterday on Monday 9 November 2026 and close at 5pm on Friday 4 December 2026. Two information sessions will also be held for organisations interested in applying.

Organisations can find further information and apply through Find a Grant.