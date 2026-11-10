Home Office
|Printable version
£600,000 boost for Windrush compensation support
Windrush victims will continue to receive dedicated support, backed by more funding.
Community organisations can bid for a share of £600,000 to provide dedicated support to people applying to the Windrush Compensation Scheme.
The Windrush Compensation Advocacy Support Fund provides grants to trusted community organisations so they can help people who need extra support with their compensation claim.
Advocates provide tailored, culturally sensitive support to help people understand the claims process, explain what happened to them and provide the information needed to support their claim.
Help is available throughout the process, from preparing an initial claim to accepting a decision or requesting a review.
The fund launched in summer 2025 and is worth £1.5 million over 3 years. This third year has been shaped by lessons learned from the first 2 years and feedback from the Windrush Commissioner and community organisations.
£600,000 is available for 2027-28, with organisations invited to apply for funding to continue providing support.
Applications opened yesterday on Monday 9 November 2026 and close at 5pm on Friday 4 December 2026. Two information sessions will also be held for organisations interested in applying.
Organisations can find further information and apply through Find a Grant.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/600000-boost-for-windrush-compensation-support
Latest News from
Home Office
Stronger laws for police using facial recognition technology04/11/2026 16:05:00
New laws to govern the use of groundbreaking technology and maximise public safety.
Anti-fraud lessons rolled out across schools in England04/11/2026 13:05:00
Children will learn how to spot fraud and protect themselves from financial and sexual exploitation, as new lessons are offered to schools across the country.
Home Secretary unveils new rules for migrants settling in the UK03/11/2026 15:20:00
Settlement will be earned through contribution and good character.
Earned settlement03/11/2026 12:25:00
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's statement on earned settlement (02 November 2026).
‘No Place for Knives’ campaign launches in London hotspots02/11/2026 15:20:00
Campaign to deter knife crime in London knife crime hotspots to appear over billboards, digital advertising, and social media across Westminster and Croydon.
Lead sponsor applications open in step towards refugee arrivals30/10/2026 12:15:00
Charities invited to become lead sponsors, marking a major step towards delivering the Home Secretary’s commitment to open new safe and legal routes.
Home Secretary announces independent review into the murder of Henry Nowak27/10/2026 16:20:00
The review will examine whether opportunities were missed to prevent Henry Nowak’s murder and how the Nowak family were treated in the aftermath.
Respect Orders launch targeting anti-social behaviour offenders27/10/2026 12:10:00
Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour could be hit with tougher restrictions as new Respect Orders came into force across England and Wales yesterday.