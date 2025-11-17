Monday 17 Nov 2025 @ 11:05
£600,000 humanitarian aid for the Occupied Palestinian Territories

UN humanitarian fund receives Scottish Government funding.

Announced by First Minister John Swinney in September, as part of a package of measures in relation to the crisis in Gaza, the funding will support the delivery of life-saving health services, food and nutrition assistance, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, protection services, education support and cash for families.

The UNOCHA fund helps to coordinate the humanitarian response by international and national organisations  to those in the affected areas.

Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory said:

“Scotland’s generous support to the Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund is a lifeline for Palestinians facing immense hardship. This solidarity from the Scottish Government and people enables us to deliver critical, life-saving assistance to those who need it most. We are deeply grateful for this meaningful contribution.”  

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“At this crucial time, Scottish Government funding will support the scaling up of the humanitarian response in Gaza. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic and the organisations on the ground will only be able to provide desperately needed assistance if the ceasefire holds and aid is allowed to enter.

“I am also pleased to report that following a request from UNICEF, 10 child patients from Gaza are now receiving treatment from NHS Scotland.

“This is part of our broader humanitarian response to the crisis ensuring vulnerable children receive the specialist medical care that they urgently need.”

Background

The First Minister announcement of a package of measures in response to the crisis in Gaza - Support for defence companies involved in Israel halted - gov.scot

