£600,0000 available to support Windrush compensation claimants

Victims of the Home Office Windrush scandal will continue to receive dedicated advocacy support.

£600,000 has been made available under the second year of the 3-year £1.5million Windrush Compensation Advocacy Support Fund (WCASF) which launched last April.

Many victims have reported that revisiting traumatic experiences makes navigating the claim process extremely difficult.

This vital support will continue and follows the success of the fund’s first year.

Advocates understand claimants’ cultural background and will support them to articulate their stories.

They will also help claimants gather supporting evidence, signpost to additional services, and create a trusted environment.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp MP yesterday said:

We know too many Windrush victims find navigating the compensation claim process alone complex and traumatic. That’s why we set up a fund to provide dedicated support so victims can receive the justice they deserve. After a successful first year, I am delighted to announce we are providing another £600,000 so this support can continue to be delivered by community organisations.

The scandal saw people who had built their lives in Britain wrongly treated as illegal immigrants. Many lost jobs, were denied healthcare, faced deportation threats, and suffered severe financial hardship and deteriorating mental health.

The fund delivers on the government’s manifesto commitment to work more closely with affected communities and forms part of the wider Plan for Change.

Virtual information sessions for organisations interested in applying will be held on 15 and 23 January 2026. Please register via email to WCSAdvocacySupportFund@homeoffice.gov.uk

Applications must be submitted via the Find and Apply Grant portal by 5pm on 6 February 2026.