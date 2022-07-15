61 Whitehall ‘Topped Out’ and RUSI’s Capital Appeal Enters Phase Two

RUSI’s return to our landmark 61 Whitehall home is a step closer with the completion of the structural steel work on the expanded top floor of the building.

‘Topping Out’ is the point at which the highest point of a building is put in place. The moment was marked by our Chair Sir David Lidington and our Director General, Karin von Hippel, tightening the final bolt of the new steel beams. They were joined by vice Chair Lord Ricketts as well as representatives of Coniston who are undertaking the work and Littlehampton, responsible for the steel installation.

The ceremony also saw the launch of the second phase of our capital appeal to restore and transform 61 Whitehall and strengthen RUSI’s future. Phase one, was successfully completed earlier in 2022, securing £10m from the generous support of a number of donors. We are now seeking to raise a further £3.5m to make additional investments in the equipment and tools to help us reach audiences around the globe and help build a more secure, equitable and stable world.

