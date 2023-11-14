Scottish Government
|Printable version
£641 million in social security support paid last year
97% of people said they received payments on time.
Social Security Scotland has published its Annual Report and Accounts, which show that it made £641 million in direct payments to people across Scotland from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
The payments were made across 13 Scottish benefits, seven of which are completely new forms of support not available anywhere else in the UK.
This includes the Scottish Child Payment which has been extended to eligible children under the age of 16. More than 300,000 young people are now receiving this payment.
The payments also include the new Winter Heating Payment, which has helped almost 400,000 people on low incomes with their heating costs.
The results of an annual survey of clients have also been published, showing that 93% of people who had been in contact with Social Security Scotland felt they had been treated with kindness.
Among those who responded to the survey, 97% said they had received their benefit payments when Social Security Scotland said they would and 90% said their experience with staff was ‘very good’ or ‘good’. A further 90% said staff listened to them and 89% felt they were treated with respect.
In total, the combination of direct payments made by Social Security Scotland and those paid through Agency Agreements with the Department for Work and Pensions saw the Scottish Government invest £4.04 billion in benefits across Scotland.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:
“We are supporting families across the country at a time where they are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and higher energy bills. We now deliver 13 benefits, seven of which are only available in Scotland and are delivering these payments while treating people with dignity, fairness and respect.
“Our decision to expand the Scottish Child Payment to all eligible young people under the age of 16 and increase the payment to £25 per week means we are supporting more than 300,000 children and making a significant contribution to tackling child poverty.
“As we prepare to launch Carer Support Payment, our 14th benefit, we are committed to making sure that people get the money they are entitled to and that people who are eligible know how to apply for our payments.”
Chief Executive of Social Security Scotland, David Wallace, said:
“This last year has been the busiest in our five-year history. We have significantly expanded our service, including the national rollout of Adult Disability Payment, the extension of the Scottish Child Payment and paid Winter Heating Payment for the first time.
“We are continuing to develop and improve our service. Despite some challenges with processing times, which we are actively working to improve, we still maintained high client satisfaction rates. In our annual Client Survey, 93% of people who participated told us they were treated with kindness.”
Background
- Social Security Scotland 2022/23 Annual Report and Account 2022-2023.
- The results of the Client Survey summary.
- Charter Measurement Framework 2022-2023, a framework which tracks how well the new social security system is delivering on its commitments.
- Payments made last financial year were to clients receiving Carer’s Allowance Supplement, Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Best Start Grant Early Learning payment, Best Start Grant School Age Payment, Best Start Foods, Funeral Support Payment, Young Carer Grant, Job Start Payment, Scottish Child Payment, Child Winter Heating Assistance, Adult Disability Payment, Child Disability Payment and Winter Heating Payment.
- The payments are outlined in the Social Security Scotland Annual Report and Accounts 2022/23.
- The Annual Report and Accounts cover the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/gbp-641-million-to-support-people-across-scotland/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Virtual Capacity in Scotland: Findings from Interviews with Pathway Representatives and a Rapid Evidence Review14/11/2023 13:05:00
Findings from interviews with pathway representatives and a rapid evidence review.
Occasional Paper: The Cost Crisis and Crime in Scotland13/11/2023 12:05:00
Within the context of the ongoing cost crisis, this occasional paper explores the relationship between macroeconomic performance and crime in Scotland.
Taking a Feminist Approach to International Relations10/11/2023 12:05:00
This position paper sets out the scope and guiding principles of the Scottish Government’s feminist approach to international relations.
Orkney Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force10/11/2023 10:05:00
The Scottish Government has agreed in principle to fund the further development of the business case to investigate replacing the internal ferry fleet in Orkney.
The role of local authorities in refugee integration in Scotland09/11/2023 15:05:00
Research commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore and assess the role of Scotland’s 32 local authorities in supporting the integration of refugees and people seeking asylum.
CashBack supports 28,000 young people over last year09/11/2023 12:05:00
Criminals’ ill-gotten gains re-directed to support young people to make positive choices.
Council Tax premium on second homes09/11/2023 10:20:00
Draft legislation aiming to prioritise homes for living in.
Gender Representation on Public Boards09/11/2023 09:20:00
Bill to amend 2018 Act following Court of Session ruling.
First Minister to participate in COP2808/11/2023 16:10:00
Scotland will be represented at global climate conference