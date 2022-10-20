£65 million support for drugs services

Frontline and third sector organisations invited to apply.

Drug support services are benefitting from a £65 million boost to drive down the number of drug deaths each year.

Life-saving organisations which help people who use drugs turn their lives around and offer support to their families are invited to apply for this Government funding which will help people on their road to recovery.

The cash will go to initiatives like Aberdeen Alcohol and Drugs Action which was given almost half a million pounds earlier this year to deliver a “Sharp Response Service” to people in their homes, ensuring they were given immediate access to advice and support to help them get back on track.

The money, from the additional £250 million national mission funding, is being channelled through the Local Support Fund which is open all year round and two further funding pots, which are reopening today (20 October) - the Improvement Fund for organisations delivering residential rehabilitation and associated services and the Children and Families Fund which gives financial help to those working with the loved ones of those affected. All funds are administered through the CORRA Foundation, a charity which aims to make grants available to projects which make a difference to people and communities.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said:

“The number of lives lost to drugs is still too high in Scotland and these funds are vital for those services working on the frontline to help those affected and their families. “These organisations save lives and we want to support them so they can extend as far into their communities as possible and offer people the support they need when and where they need it. “£65 million of the additional £250 million set aside for the national mission on drug deaths over the course of this Parliament will go directly to these funds and we are determined to make every penny count.”

Aberdeen Alcohol and Drugs Action Service Manager Simon Pringle said:

“The Drug Improvement Fund has allowed ADA to offer a more flexible service to clients who find accessing mainstream or statutory services - including treatment - difficult. “Since receiving the funding we have offered help to over 150 individuals helping them access support, engage with NHS Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), re-engage with services and receive sterile injecting equipment. “We have been able to target those most at risk and see them quickly – usually the same day - therefore reducing the risks of overdose or other harms. Without the fund we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this.”

BACKGROUND

CORRA Foundation – drug services funds

The Local Support Fund – which supports services to increase capacity so they can reach more people in their communities – remains open for applications.