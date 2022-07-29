£65m to ensure everyone has a ‘place to call their home’

Climate Change Minister Julie James has today (Friday, July 29) announced £65m to help people move on from temporary accommodation into a place they can call their home.

The money will be used to fund the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) which supports a wide range of projects by local authorities and registered social landlords to create much-needed extra housing capacity across Wales.

The programme will bring more than 1,000 additional homes into use over the next 18 months. Almost half will be long-term or permanent homes with the others offering good-quality homes suitable for use by individuals and families for a number of years.

The projects include use of high-quality Modern Methods of Construction homes, refurbishments and reconfiguring of existing buildings.

Local authorities and registered social landlords will use the funding in a number of ways, including:

bringing unused and mothballed properties that would otherwise not be re-let back into use as homes for individuals and families

remodelling existing accommodation

converting buildings into good-quality accommodation

using modern methods of construction as a medium-term form of housing on some sites as they are developed for permanent housing.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: