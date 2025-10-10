£66m scheme protects hundreds of properties in Rhyl from flooding

The largest ever project within the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme has today (Thursday 9 October) officially been opened.

The £66m Central Rhyl Coastal Defences Scheme will protect almost 600 properties in Rhyl from flooding and coastal erosion for decades to come.

85% of the construction costs have been funded by the Welsh Government, with the Deputy First Minister labelling the project a ‘significant milestone’ in efforts to protect Welsh communities from the growing threats of climate change. Denbighshire County Council contributed the remaining 15%.

The project has also supported the local economy by employing 34 local people, creating six new jobs and supporting 132 weeks of apprenticeships, building skills and careers in crucial industries. Hundreds of students were also engaged throughout thanks to curricular activities and work experience.

The scheme will protect 548 residential and 44 non-residential properties in Rhyl, safeguarding homes, businesses and the vital tourist economy that supports the local community.

Attending the official opening. the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

This investment shows our unwavering commitment to keeping families and businesses safe from coastal flooding whilst supporting the local economy that so many depend upon. The completion of this project shows that we recognise investing in coastal protection is not just about infrastructure. It’s also about protecting livelihoods, preserving communities, and ensuring Wales is resilient in the face of our changing climate. This Welsh Government continues to deliver record investment in flood protection across Wales. The people of Rhyl can now face the future with greater confidence, knowing their community is better protected against the forces of nature.

The Central Rhyl Coastal Defences Scheme forms part of the Welsh Government's £291m Coastal Risk Management Programme, which is responding directly to the challenges posed by climate change.

Over five years, the programme will fund 15 schemes across Wales, benefitting almost 14,000 properties and providing thousands of families and businesses with enhanced protection from coastal flooding.

The Welsh Government's annual Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme will invest £300m over the course of this government term, including additional schemes benefitting coastal communities across Wales.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport at Denbighshire County Council, said:

Having witnessed the devastating effects of the coastal flooding which hit Rhyl on December 5, 2013, this work is particularly close to my heart. The Council opened Rhyl Leisure Centre at that time as an evacuation centre due to the severe flooding, and the sight of my residents coming in soaking wet clinging to their loved animals will never leave me. I still have residents coming up to me to this day saying how grateful they are as they now can sleep at night without having to worry about their homes flooding, so I’m so pleased to see the completion of this part of the project which will now give peace of mind to residents and business owners in Rhyl. “The completion of the coastal defence schemes in Prestatyn, East Rhyl and now Central Rhyl is testament to the excellent working partnerships developed during these three projects and on behalf of the Council I must extend my gratitude to Balfour Beatty who have done a fantastic job of delivering these three schemes ahead of schedule and under budget.

The scheme’s opening comes as Natural Resources Wales holds its annual ‘Be Flood Ready’ week, encouraging people to check their flood risk online, sign up for free flood warnings and know what to do if flooding is forecast in their area this winter.