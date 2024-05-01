techUK
|Printable version
£7 million fund announced for SME AI projects
SMEs in high-growth industries looking to adopt AI solutions could receive £7 million, following the launch of two new competitions
It was announced last week that SMEs in high-growth industries that are looking to adopt AI solutions could receive £7 million, following the launch of two new competitions.
The high-growth industries in question include:
- Agri-food
- Construction
- Transport and logistics
- Creative industries
The funding will come from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Technology Missions Fund and will be delivered by Innovate UK’s BridgeAI programme. Ahead of the competition, the UKRI engaged with potential applicants, which included hosting an in-person workshop event and an online briefing session last month.
The first competition is supported by £5 million in funding and will support a second round of feasibility studies. The second competition will allow existing round one projects working in areas such as fashion and farming to apply for a share of £2 million.
Applicants are encouraged to submit a range of responsible and trustworthy AI solutions. The deadline for both competitions is 08 May 2024.
As a trade body representing over 1000 SME members, techUK welcomes this announcement, which will support SMEs to grow and innovate. You can read more about the announcement here.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/7-million-fund-announced-for-sme-ai-projects.html
Latest News from
techUK
Upcoming International Policy & Trade events at techUK02/05/2024 09:20:00
techUK's International Policy and Trade team is excited for an upcoming couple of months filled with major events and opportunities.
PSTI Regulations come into force30/04/2024 16:25:00
On 29 April, Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act Regulations came into force.
Unleashing Innovation 2024: What to expect30/04/2024 11:05:00
The Technology and Innovation programme is excited to host its annual Campaign Week, as part of the Unleashing Innovation campaign, taking place from 13-17 May 2024.
The PSTI Act for Consumer IOT – Explained30/04/2024 10:25:00
The PSTI Act received Royal Assent in December 2022.
What Labour’s rail announcement could mean for the tech sector26/04/2024 16:20:00
The Labour Party has announced its plan for rail should it be elected to government.
The DRCF sets a longer-term vision for future digital regulation in its annual plan for 2024/526/04/2024 11:05:00
The DRCF sets its agenda for the year ahead, amidst another busy year for the tech sector and its digital regulators.
techUK hosts RHC for the launch of ‘The Future Regulation of Space Technologies’ report25/04/2024 16:05:00
Today the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) launches its report on the Future Regulation of Space Technologies. techUK will host the first presentation about the report during the Space Commercialisation and Tech Summit.
Cloud computing and the journey to net zero - why GreenOps is key to sustainable growth25/04/2024 11:05:00
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.