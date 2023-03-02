£7.2m National Lottery funding supports challenges of cost of living

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced funding of £7,239,756 to 153 community organisations across Northern Ireland that are supporting local people during this challenging time. See full details for all grants awarded in March 2023.

This includes helping groups that are meeting immediate needs due to increased cost of living, such as providing food and warm spaces as well as supporting emotional wellbeing through bringing people together, creating networks and providing mental health support.

One group receiving funding is East Belfast Community Development Agency (EBCDA) who are using a £497,197 grant to build connections between community organisations in east Belfast, to help tackle poverty and provide more support for local people.

Ashleigh Roberts, Community Development Director at East Belfast Community Development Agency said: “East Belfast has 49% of children living in poverty and the increase in cost of living has hit the changing community hard. More and more people can’t feed their families or pay their bills, despite their best efforts, and are turning to community groups for help.

“We’re delighted to receive this National Lottery grant at this critical time, to support groups to make networks so they know what help is available, strengthen volunteering and coordinate local action and leadership to lift people out of poverty, give them a voice and raise awareness of the issues locally and with decision makers.

“During the pandemic we saw the amazing things achieved through people working together to help their neighbours. This grant will further empower local groups to respond to their changing communities, give opportunities for people from different backgrounds to reach their potential and promote community spirit making East Belfast an active and inclusive place for people to live, work and play.

“The money will not only help people now but have lasting effects for generations to come. Thank you to National Lottery players for making it possible!”

Out of the 153 groups awarded funding, 135 of them have received small grants under £10,000 to make a big difference in their community.

This includes Mums at Work Network in Magherafelt who are using a £9,900 grant to support women who have been impacted by the pandemic and the rising cost of living.

Sinead Norton, Director at Mums at Work Network said: “We are over the moon to receive our first grant from The National Lottery Community Fund that will help support over 5,000 working mums.

“The pandemic led to unexpected changes to income and personal circumstances for many mums and challenges are now being made worse by increases in cost of living such as childcare. Through helping women make connections and training, this project will provide women with support and opportunities to be multi-skilled, stabilise their career and get the best from work and their career, around the most important thing, their family life.

“We are so enthusiastic to bring support to local areas and are planning get togethers across Northern Ireland, to give working mums an opportunity to get out of the house for fun and friendship, meet others facing the same challenges, and know they are not alone.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Chair, said: “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland as we continue to live with increased pressures and uncertainties.

“Our staff are happy to talk with groups about their ideas for funding to help communities. We are also supporting current funded projects to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly, to ensure that National Lottery money continues to reach people in need.”

For more information on National Lottery funding visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.

Grants awarded in Northern Ireland 1 March 2023

