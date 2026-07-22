Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
£708 million to accelerate UK next-generation air combat technology
Thousands of British workers will accelerate development of advanced technologies for use by the Royal Air Force, following a £708 million investment announced today.
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Contract awarded to continue development of advanced air combat technology for UK Armed Forces.
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More than 4,500 workers across the UK will develop cutting-edge defence technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced software.
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A nationwide supply chain of around 600 British-based companies will benefit from the contract extension, which was announced as part of the Farnborough International Airshow.
The contract extends the existing programme with BAE Systems, accelerating development of the advanced technologies needed for the UK’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS). That technology includes pioneering dual-use capabilities, from first-in-the-UK digital engineering to artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, such as augmented reality, additive manufacturing, and robotics.
The previous phase of investment delivered significant progress across the UK’s future combat air capability, including the expansion of digital engineering capabilities, development of critical physical infrastructure, and maturation of advanced technologies required for future combat air systems.
In part, today’s contract will provide vital UK national infrastructure and technology as a critical contribution to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), as well as supporting the UK’s wider future combat air system.
The work will be led by BAE Systems, alongside Team Tempest partners Leonardo UK, MBDA UK and Rolls-Royce, with approximately 90% of the jobs based outside of London and the south-east. Around 600 companies and academic institutions across the UK form the programme’s supply chain, supporting thousands of skilled jobs and making defence an engine for growth.
Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting MP said:
This is a clear vote of confidence in British industry, and the thousands of highly skilled workers who are helping to keep our country safe.
This investment in advanced combat air technology for the UK Armed Forces will strengthen our defence and deterrence and shows our clear commitment to backing British workers with our defence investment, creating jobs and supporting communities across the UK.
Simon Barnes, BAE Systems Group Managing Director said:
The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme represents the UK’s ambition to shape the future of combat air and secure a leading role in the technologies, skills and capabilities that will define air power for decades to come. This additional investment will enable us, as Team Tempest partners, to continue pushing the boundaries of digital engineering, advanced systems and next-generation combat air technologies, helping sustain the UK’s position at the forefront of combat air innovation.
The announcement follows the recently published Defence Investment Plan which confirmed that the UK would invest £8.6 billion into GCAP over the next four years.
Since 2018, the UK Government has invested more than £5 billion across the FCAS programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/708-million-to-accelerate-uk-next-generation-air-combat-technology
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