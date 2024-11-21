Ofwat
|Printable version
73% of bonus payments will not be paid for by customers, says Ofwat
Ofwat has today announced that new rules on exec bonuses and on dividends are beginning to bite in their first full year of operation, in 2023-24 financial year. These rules require water companies to demonstrate that executive bonuses are sufficiently linked to company performance.
- Nine water companies will not be using customers’ money to fund bonuses after new Ofwat rules on exec bonuses come into force
- Ofwat’s powers over exec bonuses to be further strengthened under the government’s Water (Special Measures) Bill
- With the sector on the cusp of an unprecedented investment programme, Ofwat will continue to hold companies to account to deliver the actions they have committed to
Nine companies will not be able to use customer money to fund bonuses. This means that in the first year in which Ofwat’s new rule on exec pay has been applied, bonuses amounting to £6.8m (73% of the overall total) will now be impacted in this way.
Of the £6.8m, Ofwat will use its new powers to step in and directly block three water companies from allowing customers to pay £1.5m of bonuses, which apply to: Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water. Ofwat has determined these companies have not adequately reflected overall company performance issues in their bonus payments. In these cases, Ofwat will adjust costs for the companies in question so they cannot recover it from customers.
For the further £5.2m of the remuneration payments, water companies have voluntarily decided not to push this cost on to their customers. Instead, shareholders at the six companies will pay. Had this not been the case we would have acted to ensure these were not funded by customers.
The Water (Special Measures) Bill that is being brought by the Government extends Ofwat’s current powers. Rather than preventing company directors’ bonuses being funded by customers, it would allow Ofwat to prohibit performance-related pay entirely in certain circumstances.
David Black, Chief Executive of Ofwat, said:
“In stopping customers from paying for undeserved bonuses that do not properly reflect performance, we are looking to sharpen executive mindsets and push companies to improve their performance and culture of accountability. While we are starting to see companies take some positive steps, they need to do more to rebuild public trust.
“Our new rules on exec pay and dividends link both to company performance. Through these new rules, our enforcement action and our incentive regime, which has imposed £430 million in performance penalties since 2020, we are challenging companies to deliver improvements for both customers and the environment.
“We will take forward further action under powers to regulate exec pay proposed in the government’s Water (Special Measures) Bill.”
Ofwat set to support companies through unprecedented investment period
Ofwat has today also published its latest annual Monitoring Financial Resilience (MFR) report, covering the 2023-24 financial year.
The findings show Ofwat has been making progress to ensure that any dividends paid by water companies reflect company performance and do not threaten their financial resilience.
This has included introducing a change to water company’s licences which came into effect in May 2023.
Year-on-year, companies have paid out £400million less in dividends, a reduction of almost a third (£1billion vs £1.4billion). This is due to a range of reasons, with a much clearer link now between dividends and performance. Thames Water, South East Water and Southern Water are also subject to cash lock-up measures which prohibits them from paying dividends without consent.
Noting that £4.6billion of new equity has been invested into the sector since 2020, with more committed in the next asset management period which starts next year, the MFR report places the 16 regulated companies into one of three categories.
In total, six companies are categorised as Standard (the routine level of monitoring), seven are classified in the Elevated Concern category, with three companies in the Action Required category (see table in Notes to editors). The categorisations set out the level of monitoring and engagement that Ofwat will carry out in the year ahead.
Overall, the position is reflective of many factors, including their historical financing choice and where companies are in the current investment cycle, the scale and nature of their programmes of proposed work in the upcoming asset management period – and the resulting financing requirements that these place upon water companies.
The sector is on the cusp of a significant challenge and opportunity in the form of an unprecedented £88billion package of investment proposed at PR24. This means it is increasingly important all companies maintain robust and steady financial health as this enables them to invest for the future and bounce back from any short-term difficulties that may arise.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/73-of-bonus-payments-will-not-be-paid-for-by-customers-says-ofwat/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat launches new standards to improve services for customers who need extra help07/11/2024 15:15:00
Ofwat has today set out new standards expected of water companies for how they should operate, grow and maintain their priority services registers (PSR) of customers that need extra help.
Response to CCW report on 2024 Price Review affordability and acceptance07/11/2024 09:15:00
Yesterday, CCW has published a report on the findings of research related to customer affordability and acceptance of the draft determinations published by Ofwat as part of the 2024 Price Review (PR24) process.
Ofwat opens consultation on new powers in Water Bill24/10/2024 11:05:00
Ofwat has this week launched a consultation asking for the views of its stakeholders on three new rules of remuneration and governance proposed in the Water (Special Measures) Bill.
Thames Water independent Monitor is appointed16/10/2024 14:25:00
An independent Monitor to report on the progress of Thames Water against its equity raise and transformation plans has been appointed by Ofwat.
Ofwat calls on water sector to improve its performance after companies fall short on targets08/10/2024 12:20:00
Ofwat has today published its annual Water Company Performance Report which shows disappointing results. This demonstrates that record investment alone in the next five-year period will not deliver the sustained improvements to services and the environment needed to rebuild public trust.
Regulators and industry drive plans to step up support for vulnerable consumers11/09/2024 15:05:00
Vulnerable customers will be able to access support services more quickly and easily, thanks to a project driving forward priority services register (PSR) data-sharing between energy and water companies.
Ofwat’s fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge to award £40m to innovative solutions to the industry’s big challenges10/09/2024 15:15:00
Ofwat will award up to £40m to highly collaborative innovation projects led by water companies in the Ofwat Innovation Fund’s fifth Water Breakthrough Challenge.
Ofwat publishes a statement on Water (Special Measures) Bill05/09/2024 13:15:00
Ofwat publishes a statement on Water (Special Measures) Bill.
Ofwat confirms actions for Thames Water following investment credit rating downgrade23/08/2024 12:25:00
Ofwat has today confirmed the implementation of commitments from Thames Water, effective immediately, to remedy its licence breach in losing its investment grade credit ratings. This follows a public consultation.