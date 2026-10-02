750 young people connect with top employers at Birmingham’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair

Over 750 young people attended Birmingham's first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, bringing them together with the UK's biggest businesses.

750 young people meet with over 70 of the UK’s biggest businesses, charities, and local partners to hear about job opportunities in the area.

24 young people secured job offers on the spot, with a further 44 were offered work experience and 76 were matched to live vacancies and employer information sessions.

Jobs Fair is part of Government’s wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion investment, helping young people build a strong career path.

Over 750 young people attended Birmingham’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, bringing them together with the UK’s biggest businesses.

At the event, young people heard about live vacancies, workshops and gained expert career advice from leading employers including Severn Trent, Lloyds Banking Group, PureGym and Wates.

In Birmingham, 24 young people secured job offers on the spot, with a further 44 were offered work experience and 76 were matched to live vacancies and employer information sessions.

Attendees also took part in ‘Talent Match’ sessions, where their skills were matched directly to employers, unlocking interviews, jobs and training opportunities. Speed mentoring sessions offered one-to-one career advice from major employers, while a virtual reality interview workshop delivered by Severn Trent gave young people the chance to build confidence and practice interview techniques in a realistic setting.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

Every young person deserves the chance to fulfil their potential, which is why we’re bringing jobs, training and support directly into communities. I’m delighted to see businesses and local partners opening doors for hundreds of young people, offering not just interviews, but also mentorship and career advice. Through the Youth Guarantee, we’re determined to give every young person the chance to earn or learn.

Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs have already been delivered in Bristol, Glasgow, London and Leeds, with at least one Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair being delivered in every region across Great Britain, to bring opportunity to young people in every postcode. By connecting young people with employers, Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs has moved more than 1,000 jobseekers have already moved into jobs, work experiences or training opportunities.

Alongside the Jobs Fair, the Department for Work and Pensions and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce hosted an employer roundtable with Lloyds Bank, AtkinsRéalis and Serco to explore how businesses can play a greater role in improving access to opportunities, tackling youth unemployment and building the future workforce.

President of Birmingham Chamber Andy Dawson said:

Despite the challenges facing businesses, employers remain committed to growth and supporting the next generation, and that came through clearly in the discussions at this event. By working more effectively together, we have a real opportunity to create stronger pathways into work, connect more young people with meaningful opportunities and help employers access the talent they need to grow.

Brimingham Jobs Fair forms the latest step in the Government’s work to boost opportunity to support young people into employment or training. The youth employment package, backed by £2.5 billion investment, will support almost one million young people, and create 500,000 opportunities across the country.

Additional information

Exhibitors in attendance:

DWP Recruitment Consultants

DWP WEX Consultants

Halesowen College

Sandwell College

Coventry College

Kings Trust

Release Potential

Skills Centre

Aston Villa FC

Birmingham City FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

West Bromwich Albion FC

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Severn Trent

Skills For Care

Embark

Movement to Work

Eon

Doocey

S Knight Recruitment

Pathway Group

SPR Recruitment

Pilot

Midland Metropolitan University Hospital

WMCA

UCB

Lloyds Bank

BCC

JLR

RMF

DWP Apprenticeship Team

BBV

Mace Dragados

Generation UK

HMCTS (MOJ)

Warwickshire College

Dudley College

Sandwell LA

Mears

Safran

Midland Metro Ltd

West Midlands Interchange

United Living

Menfor

Taylor Woodrow

Constellation

Vocation Training

Catch22

She Beast

EPIC

Wolverhampton LA Wolverhampton college Walsall LA

Warwickshire Institute of Sport

Minted Cleaning

Fortune Brands Innovations

Pure Gym

BlackRook Academy

Rail Futures

West Midlands Police

OCS

Mitie

Banardos

HG Construction

Aspect Housing

Your care services

GRS consultancy

Miss Diva

Wates

MPB Structures

Chameleon

SES

Nationwide care services

Shaw Trust

Juniper Training

TDM

Seetec Trust

Leadago

Midlands Air Ambulance

Swift CC

Mills and Reeve

University of Law