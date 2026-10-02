Department for Work and Pensions
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750 young people connect with top employers at Birmingham’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair
Over 750 young people attended Birmingham's first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, bringing them together with the UK's biggest businesses.
- 750 young people meet with over 70 of the UK’s biggest businesses, charities, and local partners to hear about job opportunities in the area.
- 24 young people secured job offers on the spot, with a further 44 were offered work experience and 76 were matched to live vacancies and employer information sessions.
- Jobs Fair is part of Government’s wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion investment, helping young people build a strong career path.
Over 750 young people attended Birmingham’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, bringing them together with the UK’s biggest businesses.
At the event, young people heard about live vacancies, workshops and gained expert career advice from leading employers including Severn Trent, Lloyds Banking Group, PureGym and Wates.
In Birmingham, 24 young people secured job offers on the spot, with a further 44 were offered work experience and 76 were matched to live vacancies and employer information sessions.
Attendees also took part in ‘Talent Match’ sessions, where their skills were matched directly to employers, unlocking interviews, jobs and training opportunities. Speed mentoring sessions offered one-to-one career advice from major employers, while a virtual reality interview workshop delivered by Severn Trent gave young people the chance to build confidence and practice interview techniques in a realistic setting.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:
Every young person deserves the chance to fulfil their potential, which is why we’re bringing jobs, training and support directly into communities.
I’m delighted to see businesses and local partners opening doors for hundreds of young people, offering not just interviews, but also mentorship and career advice.
Through the Youth Guarantee, we’re determined to give every young person the chance to earn or learn.
Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs have already been delivered in Bristol, Glasgow, London and Leeds, with at least one Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair being delivered in every region across Great Britain, to bring opportunity to young people in every postcode. By connecting young people with employers, Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs has moved more than 1,000 jobseekers have already moved into jobs, work experiences or training opportunities.
Alongside the Jobs Fair, the Department for Work and Pensions and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce hosted an employer roundtable with Lloyds Bank, AtkinsRéalis and Serco to explore how businesses can play a greater role in improving access to opportunities, tackling youth unemployment and building the future workforce.
President of Birmingham Chamber Andy Dawson said:
Despite the challenges facing businesses, employers remain committed to growth and supporting the next generation, and that came through clearly in the discussions at this event.
By working more effectively together, we have a real opportunity to create stronger pathways into work, connect more young people with meaningful opportunities and help employers access the talent they need to grow.
Brimingham Jobs Fair forms the latest step in the Government’s work to boost opportunity to support young people into employment or training. The youth employment package, backed by £2.5 billion investment, will support almost one million young people, and create 500,000 opportunities across the country.
Additional information
Exhibitors in attendance:
DWP Recruitment Consultants
DWP WEX Consultants
Halesowen College
Sandwell College
Coventry College
Kings Trust
Release Potential
Skills Centre
Aston Villa FC
Birmingham City FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
West Bromwich Albion FC
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
Severn Trent
Skills For Care
Embark
Movement to Work
Eon
Doocey
S Knight Recruitment
Pathway Group
SPR Recruitment
Pilot
Midland Metropolitan University Hospital
WMCA
UCB
Lloyds Bank
BCC
JLR
RMF
DWP Apprenticeship Team
BBV
Mace Dragados
Generation UK
HMCTS (MOJ)
Warwickshire College
Dudley College
Sandwell LA
Mears
Safran
Midland Metro Ltd
West Midlands Interchange
United Living
Menfor
Taylor Woodrow
Constellation
Vocation Training
Catch22
She Beast
EPIC
Wolverhampton LA Wolverhampton college Walsall LA
Warwickshire Institute of Sport
Minted Cleaning
Fortune Brands Innovations
Pure Gym
BlackRook Academy
Rail Futures
West Midlands Police
OCS
Mitie
Banardos
HG Construction
Aspect Housing
Your care services
GRS consultancy
Miss Diva
Wates
MPB Structures
Chameleon
SES
Nationwide care services
Shaw Trust
Juniper Training
TDM
Seetec Trust
Leadago
Midlands Air Ambulance
Swift CC
Mills and Reeve
University of Law
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/750-young-people-connect-with-top-employers-at-birminghams-first-youth-guarantee-jobs-fair
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