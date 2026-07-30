£750,000 to launch aviation careers for diverse young talent

Scheme helps break down barriers and empower more young people to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.

money will deliver projects which inspire the next generation of pilots, aviation engineers and air traffic controllers

Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund has already inspired more than a million people, backing projects that open up aviation careers to young people from all backgrounds, helping break down barriers to opportunity and build Britain’s future workforce

funding unveiled as Farnborough Airshow showcased the best of UK aviation, driving jobs and investment last week

Thousands more young people will be encouraged to consider careers in aviation, as organisations across the UK are today (29 July 2026) invited to apply for a share of £750,000 through the latest round of the Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund.

Over the last 4 years, the fund has inspired over 1 million young people and invested more than £3 million in 46 organisations, to inspire 16+ year-olds from disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds to explore careers, including piloting, engineering, aircraft maintenance, aerospace and aviation technologies.

In its fifth year, grants will continue to help organisations deliver outreach programmes, mentoring, careers events and interactive learning experiences that give young people the confidence, skills and knowledge to pursue careers they may never have previously considered.

The investment comes following an estimated 100,000 exhibitors attending Farnborough International Airshow in the South East last week – driving investment in UK aviation and sealing the deals that will bring highly-skilled jobs to communities across the country.

Aviation Minister, Keir Mather, said:

Aviation careers should be open to every young person with the ambition and talent to succeed, regardless of background. We’ve delivered more than £3 million to help over a million young Brits see aviation as a career they can be part of – whether that be as a pilot, an engineer, an air traffic controller or a ground handler. With record passenger numbers last year and plans to grow our aviation sector across the UK, our funding will help bring in the skilled workforce of the future to drive economic growth.

Young people from lower working-class backgrounds are more likely to be NEET (not in education, employment or training) – so the fund is vital to help tackle barriers that can prevent young people from entering the industry. This includes providing access to industry networks, removing financial constraints, and improving awareness of the careers available.

Skills England estimates that demand across sectors, including transport and construction will grow by 24% over the next decade, requiring up to 1.8 million additional skilled workers, and underlining the importance of encouraging more young people into highly-skilled jobs that drive economic growth.

UK airports handled a record 302 million passengers in 2025, with demand forecast to rise to around 465 million passengers a year by 2050 – the next generation will play a vital role in keeping the UK’s aviation sector growing.

Previous recipients of Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund have delivered innovative projects to inspire young people from every background to consider careers in aviation.

Successful initiatives include Fantasy Wings, which uses immersive technology and interactive experiences to introduce young people to the wide range of opportunities available across the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Other projects have delivered hands-on STEM workshops, mentoring programmes, careers events, coding activities and employability support, helping thousands of young people build the skills, confidence and ambition to pursue careers in the industry.

Applications will be assessed by a joint panel from the Department for Transport and the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which administers the fund on the department’s behalf.

Sophie Jones, Head of Customer Experience and STEM Sponsor at the UK Civil Aviation Authority said: