£780,000 to create a new arts hub in Swansea city centre

The Welsh Government has awarded Swansea Council £780,000 in Transforming Towns grant funding to transform a long-term vacant building into a vibrant arts and culture centre.

The former JT Morgan department store has been vacant for more than 15 years and this renovation will transform it into a multi-purpose arts centre.

Elysium Art Limited, an artist led organisation, is delivering the project to support and promote the arts in Swansea and beyond.

The project will create a new cultural destination in Swansea city centre, helping to regenerate the area and attract more visitors.

Once renovated, the first and second floors will be used as lettable studio space for artists, with the ground floor being used for a gallery, meeting spaces and a café.

The basement refurbishment will provide additional studio space, storage and potentially a small cinema.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the building:

This investment perfectly aligns with our Programme for Government commitments to make our towns and cities better places to live and work, while tackling the issue of empty buildings. By breathing new life into this disused space, we're not only enhancing Swansea's cultural offering but also creating opportunities for local artists and generating increased footfall that will benefit other businesses in the city centre. Our Transforming Towns funding is about supporting communities to reimagine their urban spaces, and this project is an excellent example of how strategic investment can deliver multiple benefits.

Works are already underway and the first and second floors are expected to be completed by the summer.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart recently said:

It's fantastic that we can work with developers, businesses and other organisations to invest Welsh Government Transforming Towns grant funding across our city. The council-driven £1billion regeneration programme is powering ahead - and projects such as Elysium Art at the former JT Morgan and Y Storfa at the former BHS are great examples of that. Other notable advances coming soon include the transformation of Castle Square into a greener more welcoming public focal point and the opening of the groundbreaking Biophilic Living building between The Kingsway and Oxford Street.

The Cabinet Secretary also visited Y Storfa, the former BHS department store on Oxford Street, which is set to become a public services hub, providing access to essential council services and hosting a range of other services including the West Glamorgan Archive Service and external partners including Citizens' Advice.

The project has received more than £13 million in both loan and grant funding from the Welsh Government.

Related