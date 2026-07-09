8 and 9-year-olds now eligible to use eGates

Accompanied children aged 8 and above can now use UK eGates, meaning speedier and smoother journeys for millions of families.

Millions more families can now use eGates as age limit changes kicked in yesterday (8 July 2026), making journeys easier this summer holiday season.

Children aged 8 and over can now use the gates if they are travelling with an adult and are at least 120cm tall (3ft 11in).

Yesterday’s change comes as the summer getaway season ramps up, with schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland having recently broken up for the holidays.

It is estimated 1.5 million more children will be eligible to use eGates with their families over the next year, based on 2025 UK arrival figures.

Minister Alex Norris, Minister for Border Security and Asylum said:

Yesterday’s change will make journeys easier for families with small children and reduce the hassle of travelling home after a holiday. It will also free up more time for tourists to enjoy our fantastic country this summer and in the years ahead.

Millions of passengers already use UK eGates each year, typically taking just minutes each time.

There are more than 290 eGates at UK airports and ports, plus juxtaposed ports (where UK border checks take place in Europe).

To improve passenger journeys even more, work continues on the contactless border.

This will see state-of-the-art facial comparison technology verify someone’s identity without needing to present a passport, all while maintaining strong border security.

Meanwhile, in another boost for families, the Great British Summer Savings scheme is underway, helping people enjoy days out for less.

By temporarily cutting VAT, the scheme reduces the cost of children’s meals in restaurants, tickets for theatres and cinemas, and entry to attractions such as soft play centres, adventure parks and theme parks.

Families heading to Europe are also reminded to be aware of the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) and check with their travel operator for the latest information.

EES replaces passport stamping for non-EU nationals, recording each entry and exit from the Schengen area (all EU member states except Ireland and Cyprus; plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland).

The first time travellers complete EES checks, they will need to register, meaning their passport and fingerprints are scanned and their photo is taken.

After this, only 1 biometric (either a photograph or fingerprint) will be needed alongside a passport scan on entry and exit. More information on EES is on GOV.UK and the EU’s Travel to Europe website.