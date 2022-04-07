Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
8 customers save £1.4 million on mobile voice and data services
Customers achieved an average of 81% savings against previous costs by joining a mobile voice and data services aggregated procurement
The requirement
Buying mobile voice and data services is often a routine purchase for many public sector customers. Varied contract end dates can often create a barrier to switching suppliers.
Through our regular bulk buying opportunities, our aggregation team helps customers to achieve savings by combining their mobile voice and data requirements with other organisations.
The contracts are delivered through further competitions run via lot 6 of Network Services 2 framework.
The solution
In November 2021, 8 customers took part in our mobile voice and data aggregation, which are run 3 to 4 times per year.
For each aggregation, we engage with the market to gauge interest in upcoming mobile voice and data aggregations. Based on approximate volumes, we identify minimum indicative savings and ceiling prices. These are guaranteed minimum savings that customers can expect to receive.
Our aggregation team runs the aggregation, identifies the supplier who is able to offer the best quality and price for the requirements, and presents each customer with a standalone contract.
The results
8 customers saved £1.4 million through joining the mobile voice and data aggregation – an average saving of 81%.
5 of these customers had joined a previous aggregation, and despite the large savings achieved through their first aggregation, were still able to save a further 77%.
Add power to your procurement with CCS
Taking part in an aggregation means many of the usual further competition procurement steps are handled by CCS, saving you time and resources. We draft all documentation, build the specification and run the procurement.
This fully managed service is provided and funded by CCS and is a tried and tested approach which continues to achieve significant savings for the public sector.
Our next mobile voice and data services aggregation (NFC145) is now open for expressions of interest from customers. You have until 19 April 2022 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in June 2022.
Visit our aggregation web page to find out more and view our customer webinar.
If you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘NFC145 mobile voice and data aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.
Learn more about Network Services 2 via the web page.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/8-customers-save-1-4-million-on-mobile-voice-and-data-services
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Outsourcing transactional print and mail services led to a £1.6 million saving for the Student Loans Company07/04/2022 13:38:00
Student Loans Company made savings by outsourcing their transactional print and mail services
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency finds solution to complex fleet requirements07/04/2022 09:05:00
Find out how we helped the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency fulfil a requirement for Fleet Management Services and ensure that operational fleet stayed on the road.
Everything you need to know about postage price increases and how CCS can help01/04/2022 09:25:00
Find out about the latest postage price increases from Royal Mail including advice from our industry experts on how your organisation can take simple steps to mitigate the rise.
The rising cost of living: how employee benefits can support staff31/03/2022 09:25:00
Discover how our Employee Benefits framework can help you support your employees.
Discover how we supported Leeds Teaching Hospital with a cost-effective staffing solution29/03/2022 14:43:00
In this case study, discover how we supported Leeds Teaching Hospital with their immediate need for contractors using our Non-Clinical and Fixed Term Staff framework.
Discover how to use fire-resistant materials safely in your construction projects29/03/2022 12:20:00
Blog posted by: Damien Robinson, Commercial Agreement Manager, Construction, 28 March 2022.
New partnership construction framework awarded with NHS25/03/2022 16:43:00
We are pleased to announce that we have awarded a new construction framework in partnership with NHS England and NHS Improvement.