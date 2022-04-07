8 customers save £1.4 million on mobile voice and data services

Customers achieved an average of 81% savings against previous costs by joining a mobile voice and data services aggregated procurement

The requirement

Buying mobile voice and data services is often a routine purchase for many public sector customers. Varied contract end dates can often create a barrier to switching suppliers.

Through our regular bulk buying opportunities, our aggregation team helps customers to achieve savings by combining their mobile voice and data requirements with other organisations.

The contracts are delivered through further competitions run via lot 6 of Network Services 2 framework.

The solution

In November 2021, 8 customers took part in our mobile voice and data aggregation, which are run 3 to 4 times per year.

For each aggregation, we engage with the market to gauge interest in upcoming mobile voice and data aggregations. Based on approximate volumes, we identify minimum indicative savings and ceiling prices. These are guaranteed minimum savings that customers can expect to receive.

Our aggregation team runs the aggregation, identifies the supplier who is able to offer the best quality and price for the requirements, and presents each customer with a standalone contract.

The results

8 customers saved £1.4 million through joining the mobile voice and data aggregation – an average saving of 81%.

5 of these customers had joined a previous aggregation, and despite the large savings achieved through their first aggregation, were still able to save a further 77%.

Add power to your procurement with CCS

Taking part in an aggregation means many of the usual further competition procurement steps are handled by CCS, saving you time and resources. We draft all documentation, build the specification and run the procurement.

This fully managed service is provided and funded by CCS and is a tried and tested approach which continues to achieve significant savings for the public sector.

Our next mobile voice and data services aggregation (NFC145) is now open for expressions of interest from customers. You have until 19 April 2022 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in June 2022.

Visit our aggregation web page to find out more and view our customer webinar.

If you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘NFC145 mobile voice and data aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.

Learn more about Network Services 2 via the web page.