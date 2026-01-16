8 in 10 parents trust education staff on AI as unions set out roadmap – TUC

New polling reveals that a majority of parents back unions’ urgent call to make education staff central at every stage of AI adoption in education – to deliver the best outcomes for children and young people, the TUC says.

Major poll reveals 8 in 10 parents with a child in school or college (80%) trust educators to make decisions about AI in education.

Polling also shows that fewer than 4 in 10 parents (38%) have been actively consulted on the use of AI in their child’s education.

The findings come as ten major education unions urgently call for educators to be engaged at every stage of AI introduction – from national policy formation to tech design and classroom deployment.

As the government plans the roll out of AI in schools and colleges, educators and their unions stand ready to be key partners in decision-making around these technologies.

TUC polling reveals that families want the same – with 8 in 10 parents (80%) trusting education staff to make decisions about AI in their children’s learning.

Ten unions representing teachers, school leaders, support staff and specialists across the UK have today (Friday) urgently called for educators and their unions to be involved “at every stage” of AI adoption in education.

In a joint statement published today (Friday) UNISON, Unite, UCU, NEU, NASUWT, NAHT, GMB, EIS, UCAC and AEP say:

“Technology is not a panacea. It is a tool. The potential to enhance education for students, educators and society at large depends on the way these tools are designed, deployed, and evaluated. Meaningful educator involvement is needed throughout to ensure that the rapid roll out of AI in education is shaped by professionalism and sound pedagogy.”

The statement is published as new polling reveals that the vast majority of parents want education staff to be central at every stage of AI adoption in education.

Parents’ levels of trust in educators crosses political divides. More than 8 in 10 (85%) among Conservative voters at the 2024 election, and over 7 in 10 (73%) among Reform voters, trust educators to make decisions about AI in their children’s education.

The polling, conducted by Survation, also shows that parent support for educators’ involvement is high across all areas:

Almost 8 in 10 parents (77%) support educators’ involvement for monitoring AI impact on pupils.

Almost 8 in 10 parents (76%) support educators’ involvement for setting classroom limits.

Over 7 in 10 parents (75%) support educators’ involvement for deciding which tools are used.

Over 7 in 10 parents (72%) support educators’ involvement for setting AI policies

The polling also shows that fewer than 4 in 10 parents (38%) have been actively consulted on the use of AI in their child’s education, and the families most likely to need reassurance are being left furthest behind.

Fewer than 3 in 10 families (26%) with children who have special educational needs or disabilities have been informed about AI use in their child's education, compared to over 4 in 10 (46%) of other families.

Calls for action

The group of unions say that now is the right time for government, employers, and technology providers to commit to involving educators and their unions at every stage of AI and EdTech adoption.

The joint statement from the unions calls for involvement at every stage of AI deployment and use:

At the national policy making level: Educators and their representatives must be directly involved in policy formation, bringing educational expertise to define what problems need solving, and whether and how technology is the appropriate solution.

In the design and development of systems by EdTech providers: Early involvement of educators and their representative unions in developing the technology itself is key to ensuring that EdTech has a positive impact on teaching and learning.

At the local institution procurement and decision-making stage: At the local institution level, educators and their unions must be in the co-creation of policies and practices, including through collective bargaining and being consulted on procurement.

At the local deployment and evaluation stages: Implementation must be educator-led, with appropriate professional learning, planning time, and ongoing support. Educators must retain control over teaching decisions so they can decide what works best for their students.

TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell said:

“AI is a tool that could enhance education for generations to come. But its benefits will not be properly realised unless educators and their unions are at the decision-making table from the outset – and parents strongly agree. “Involving education workers at every step of the AI chain would enhance public confidence in the government’s AI agenda. It would also significantly improve outcomes for learners. “Teachers, support staff and other education workers know better than anyone how this new technology could benefit both them and students. “But AI alone cannot fix underfunding, staff shortages and overwhelming workloads. “This government has already taken positive steps in engaging with education staff, however workers and their unions need to keep their seat at the decision-making table on these issues too.”

More than half of parents with a child in school or college (53%) have concerns about AI use in education, with top worries including child safety and wellbeing (54%), data privacy and security (51%), and reduced teacher autonomy and professional judgment (44%)

When asked who should have the most weight in decisions about AI in education, parents most commonly ranked educators first (38%), well ahead of government (18%) and EdTech companies (7%).

Survation conducted an online survey of 1,251 UK parents (parents of children aged up to 18 in the UK) between 17th-22nd December 2025. Where parents have more than one child in school or college, responses are based on their eldest child.

The full joint statement reads:

An urgent call for educator voice in AI and EdTech

We are ten unions representing millions of educators across the UK – teachers, specialists, support staff, school leaders, and workers throughout the education system. Every day we support, teach and lead in schools, colleges, and universities across all jurisdictions of the UK.

As AI is being rolled out rapidly in education, there is an urgent need to ensure this is shaped by the expertise and professional judgement of these educators. We recognise that AI and education technology (EdTech) can complement human-centred education. But we know that AI cannot solve the education system’s deeper problems: underfunding, teacher shortages, overwhelming workloads, or the social and economic pressures educators face every day. And without clear guardrails, these technologies risk making existing problems worse and undermining both quality of education and students’ best interests.

To realise the potential that AI in education can offer, educators and their unions must be central to every stage of AI adoption, from policy formation and design, through procurement and deployment, to evaluation. All actors and institutions must ensure that AI and EdTech strengthens, not replaces or undermines, the vital relationships between all education workers and students.

We set out here the ways in which educator voice must be empowered from end to end, from the highest levels of regulation to decisions at local level.

At the national policy making level

Educators and their representatives must be directly involved in policy formation, bringing pedagogical expertise to define what problems need solving and whether and how technology is the appropriate solution. We call for political commitments to early and ongoing consultation, direct input into legislative and regulatory frameworks, and genuine representation and decision-making power.

In the design and development of systems by EdTech providers

Early involvement of educators and their representative unions in developing the technology itself is key to ensuring that EdTech has a positive impact on teaching and learning. It will create better systems that support, rather than undermine, the irreplaceable human elements of education. Commitments by EdTech providers to work collaboratively and to meaningfully incorporate educator and union voice at this stage will help ensure EdTech is rooted in sound pedagogy and professional autonomy.

At the local institution procurement and decision-making stage

At the local institution level, educators and their unions must be partners in the co-creation of policies and practices, including through collective bargaining and procurement. They need the time, support, and authority to make informed decisions and select tools or reject proposals.

Comprehensive safeguarding frameworks must be collectively developed with educators and their unions. These must explicitly define and commit to responsible approaches to AI and reflect the need to ensure inclusion of all pupils and staff.

At the local deployment and evaluation stages

Rushed deployment of AI and other EdTech tools increases risks. Instead, implementation must be educator-led, with appropriate professional learning, planning time, and ongoing support. Educators must retain control over pedagogical decisions so they can decide what works best for their students.

Ongoing evaluation must involve educators and use criteria that reflects educational values, including meaningful assessment of impacts on learning relationships, equity, inclusion, workload, and student well-being and development.

Educators must have clear channels to raise concerns about technology they believe to be harmful; pause or end the use of technologies when there are strong concerns; and to champion innovations that genuinely enhance teaching and learning.

Educators must shape the tools of education

Technology is not a panacea. It is a tool. The potential to enhance education for students, educators and society at large depends on the way these tools are designed, deployed, and evaluated. Meaningful educator involvement is needed throughout to ensure that the rapid roll out of AI in education is shaped by professionalism and sound pedagogy.

We call on government, employers, and technology providers to commit to involving educators and their unions at every stage of AI and EdTech adoption, to ensure that they advance education, equity, and the profession.

Signed (in alphabetical order):

AEP

EIS

GMB

NAHT

NASUWT

NEU

UCAC

UCU

UNISON

Unite

Supported by the TUC

