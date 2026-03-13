£8 million investment to unlock deep-water offshore wind

The Welsh Government has invested £8 million in a Swansea company developing cutting edge technology, helping to position Wales as a leader in offshore wind.

Marine Power Systems (MPS) is the UK's leading deep-water wind developer. The funding will help bring its technology to full commercial use.

Around 80% of the world's offshore wind resource sits in water too deep for traditional turbine platforms to reach.

MPS will use the investment to market its PelaFlex wind turbine platform, which can operate at depths beyond 60 metres.

The investment will also lay the foundations for a large-scale manufacturing facility in Wales, creating high-value jobs and strengthening local supply chains, with wider benefits for Wales's net zero ambitions.

The funding follows recent Welsh successes in Contract for Difference auction rounds, supporting the broader goal of building a supply chain capable of servicing the offshore wind sector, including the deployment of turbines in deeper water.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Rebecca Evans said:

This investment in Marine Power Systems is another exciting step in Wales's journey to becoming a global leader in offshore wind. Alongside major projects like Awel y Môr and Erebus, supporting innovative companies like Marine Power Systems helps us build a high-value supply chain, creates skilled jobs and helps us meet global and national net zero targets. We have the talent, the technology and the ambition — and this funding helps turn that ambition into reality.

CEO at Marine Power Systems, Dr Gareth Stockman said,