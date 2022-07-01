£8.5 million Welsh Government investment in major new industrial scheme in Ebbw Vale

The Welsh Government is investing £8.5 million in building significant new industrial space in Blaenau Gwent aimed at attracting leading businesses to the area, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.

A 50,000 sq ft industrial unit will be built at Rhyd y Blew, in Ebbw Vale, in the Tech Valleys area.

The modern building will form the first phase of a wider site masterplan, and help satisfy huge demand for such industrial space in the south east Wales area.

Companies in the automotive and food sector have already expressed an interest in the development, which also sits within the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

The Welsh Government is committed to creating a fairer, greener and more prosperous Wales. A key part of that is sharing prosperity more equally with better jobs closer to home. Our support for this investment ready unit on a strategic industrial site is a clear example of us delivering on that ambition. We will continue to drive and support more high quality employment opportunities and skills development for local communities. We are exploring every opportunity to support the growth of our economy as we continue to rebound post-pandemic. The development of these new premises will compliment the huge Welsh Government investment in the dualling of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road. This further investment should help provide confidence for further developments in the Tech Valleys area. We believe that this can become a globally recognised centre of excellence for new technologies and the advanced manufacturing sector together with the wider South East Wales region that is also rich in potential.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Councillor John Morgan, Executive Member for Place and Regeneration said:

This is very welcome news. We have worked hard to attract investment in Blaenau Gwent and I am very pleased to welcome this major investment in the area. I am certain it will provide a great base for any businesses looking for premises on a modern strategic site and I am equally confident it will generate local employment opportunities in high-value businesses.

The new unit is expected to be available for occupation in late summer 2023. The construction contract has been awarded to Jones Bros (Henllan) Ltd. The marketing agent for the site is Knight Frank.