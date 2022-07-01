Welsh Government
|Printable version
£8.5 million Welsh Government investment in major new industrial scheme in Ebbw Vale
The Welsh Government is investing £8.5 million in building significant new industrial space in Blaenau Gwent aimed at attracting leading businesses to the area, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
A 50,000 sq ft industrial unit will be built at Rhyd y Blew, in Ebbw Vale, in the Tech Valleys area.
The modern building will form the first phase of a wider site masterplan, and help satisfy huge demand for such industrial space in the south east Wales area.
Companies in the automotive and food sector have already expressed an interest in the development, which also sits within the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
The Welsh Government is committed to creating a fairer, greener and more prosperous Wales. A key part of that is sharing prosperity more equally with better jobs closer to home.
Our support for this investment ready unit on a strategic industrial site is a clear example of us delivering on that ambition. We will continue to drive and support more high quality employment opportunities and skills development for local communities.
We are exploring every opportunity to support the growth of our economy as we continue to rebound post-pandemic. The development of these new premises will compliment the huge Welsh Government investment in the dualling of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.
This further investment should help provide confidence for further developments in the Tech Valleys area. We believe that this can become a globally recognised centre of excellence for new technologies and the advanced manufacturing sector together with the wider South East Wales region that is also rich in potential.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Councillor John Morgan, Executive Member for Place and Regeneration said:
This is very welcome news. We have worked hard to attract investment in Blaenau Gwent and I am very pleased to welcome this major investment in the area.
I am certain it will provide a great base for any businesses looking for premises on a modern strategic site and I am equally confident it will generate local employment opportunities in high-value businesses.
The new unit is expected to be available for occupation in late summer 2023. The construction contract has been awarded to Jones Bros (Henllan) Ltd. The marketing agent for the site is Knight Frank.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/85-million-welsh-government-investment-major-new-industrial-scheme-ebbw-vale
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Lots to see and do: Welsh Government supporting Love Trails, Gower, Long Course Weekend, Pembrokeshire and Snowdonia Trail Marathon01/07/2022 16:05:00
The Welsh Government, through Event Wales, is supporting a summer of exciting cultural and sporting events across the nation, set against iconic Welsh landscapes.
New chair and board members appointed to support delivery of better public services in Wales01/07/2022 14:05:00
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has today (Friday, July 1) announced a new chair and board for the Centre for Digital Public Services.
Consultation to introduce BVD eradication scheme30/06/2022 15:15:00
A proposal to introduce a compulsory scheme to eradicate Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) in Wales has gone out to consultation today [Thursday, 30 June]
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward29/06/2022 16:10:00
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
First law passed by this Welsh Government29/06/2022 15:10:00
The Tertiary Education and Research (TER) Bill will set out our vision for the future of post 16 education into law and creates a new national steward for post-16 education to expand lifelong learning, focus on learner welfare, and support our colleges and universities.
£48 million to help Wales’ bus industry survive and thrive29/06/2022 14:10:00
The bus industry in Wales is set to receive a support package worth £48 million to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic and deal with emerging financial challenges, the Welsh Government has announced today.
Teeing off to export success29/06/2022 13:05:00
During a busy time in the golfing season, Asbri Golf is celebrating further business success with made in Wales golfing products being sold to new markets globally, thanks to export support from the Welsh Government.
Unpaid carers urged to apply for their £500 payment28/06/2022 14:20:00
Unpaid carers are being urged to apply for a £500 payment to help with the increased cost of caring during the cost-of living-crisis.
Wales pilots Basic Income scheme28/06/2022 12:20:00
The Welsh Government has today launched its Basic Income pilot scheme.