80% of Trading Standards professionals support the Smokefree Generation Policy
New research from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) indicates that Trading Standards Officers support the proposed Smokefree Generation Policy. A survey of local authority Trading Standards professionals has found that 80% of respondents support the Government’s plan to stamp out smoking in a generation.
The proposed Smokefree Generation Bill, which is being laid today, aims to prohibit the sale of tobacco to people born after 1 January 2009, effectively ensuring they will not legally have access to tobacco in their lifetime. There would be an annual increase in the legal age of sale by one year every year from 2027 which will prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to tobacco.
CTSI Chief Executive, John Herriman, recently said:
“Effective enforcement of age restrictions will be pivotal to the success of the Government’s proposal, and the responsibility falls on Trading Standards to enforce these. There is resounding support from the profession for the proposed Smokefree Generation Policy who, as the boots on the ground, will have to ensure it is effectively implemented.”
“The eradication of smoking in the next generation will be an incredibly positive change to public health with smoking being the UK’s most preventable killer. Enforcing the new age restriction will present its own new challenges, but trading standards welcomes the increased protections it will provide.”
CTSI Lead Officer for Vaping, Kate Pike, recently said:
“It is great news that Trading Standards Officers so strongly support the proposal to phase out smoking. We look forward to helping retailers introduce the changes and as always, we will take action against the minority who flout the law. We welcome this opportunity to help protect our communities from the harms of tobacco.”
Deputy Chief Executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), Hazel Cheesman, recently said:
“Trading standards professionals know what they are talking about when it comes to protecting young people from smoking. Enforcement of regulations over the last 20 years by trading standards has played a major role in bringing teen smoking down to an all time low. Raising the age of sale to 18, point-of-sale display restrictions and standardised tobacco packaging only work because they’re enforced. It is great to have the profession’s backing for the creation of a smokefree generation and their commitment to enforce further regulations to end the terrible burden of smoking on society.”
