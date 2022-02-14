Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
800 families facing tough times to be offered holidays
£600,000 ‘England for Everyone’ fund will provide holidays and trips for more than 800 families facing difficult times
- ‘England for Everyone’ fund will provide holidays and trips for more than 800 families facing difficult times
- Family Holiday Charity will use the funding to arrange trips for families this year
- Will help those struggling financially, with illness, or facing isolation or bereavement
Families struggling financially, or facing illness, isolation or bereavement, will have an opportunity for a weekend break thanks to a new government fund.
More than 800 holidays and trips for families over the next few months will be funded by the £600,000 ‘England for Everyone’ fund.
The fund will support parents, carers, and young people experiencing difficult times to get away, relax and enjoy themselves on a weekend break in England.
Families who may never have had a holiday can be referred to the charity for a weekend trip and will have a choice of where they will visit. From campsites to chalets and caravans to lodges across the country, children could discover new creatures in rock pools, fly kites for the first time or build sandcastles on the beach.
Referees could include people such as social workers and teachers, and holiday vouchers would be provided to help cover transport, accommodation and food. VisitEngland is also working closely with holiday parks to include free onsite activities.
Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston said:
Holidays provide a vital opportunity for people to reset, spend quality time together and improve their mental wellbeing. But for many families taking a break can be impossible.
Following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are helping families facing particularly tough times to have a much-needed break while supporting our brilliant tourism and hospitality sector.
Research by Family Holiday Charity has shown that short breaks can have huge benefits, with 85 percent of families finding children who had a break were going to school more regularly and 84 percent saying children were less isolated and getting more involved in their community since returning home.
The charity, which has helped more than 48,000 families since launching in 1975, has also found benefits for the tourism sector included extending the season and supporting jobs.
VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:
This partnership is a first for VisitEngland and will reach sectors of society who don’t have access to domestic holidays. We are delighted to be working with the Family Holiday Charity and delivering the ‘England for Everyone’ fund will support families facing tough times to enjoy our wonderful destinations and experiences and have a memorable holiday in England. We want everyone to be able to take a short family break and benefit from spending time together, reconnecting and recovering from the pandemic.
Kat Lee, Chief Executive, Family Holiday Charity said:
We are delighted to be partnering with DCMS and VisitEngland on this social tourism project that will see more than 800 families able to access a holiday. Access to a holiday is simply out of reach for many UK families, but this scheme will see children, mums, dads and carers able to take a holiday, some for the first time ever!
Holidays bring wellbeing and mental health benefits, and the opportunity to try new things and think differently. On holiday families make memories that help when times get tough. And families who have experienced a Family Holiday Charity break are more confident, better able to engage with learning and play a more active part in their communities.
The fund has been created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in association with Family Holiday Charity and VisitEngland.
Notes to Editors:
- The ‘England for Everyone’ fund is run in partnership with VisitEngland and the Family Holiday Charity and funded by DCMS.
- The fund will provide short breaks to families from Monday to Friday or over a weekend from Friday to Monday, who have not holidayed in four years or more. Each trip, worth up to £450, includes accommodation, with allowances towards travel and food.
- Holidays may be taken at any time for families with preschool age children or during school holidays before 5 June encompassing either the February half-term, the Easter holidays or the jubilee bank holiday and summer half-term for those with at least one child under 18.
- The Family Holiday Charity will work with registered referrers to select families most in need of a holiday as part of this activity.
- The Family Holiday Charity helps families get time away together, often for the first time ever. The charity provides UK short breaks and holidays to families facing tough times. Eligibility criteria include low income and other factors such as long-term illness, bereavement, disability, domestic abuse or additional caring responsibilities. *As well as the immediate benefits of a holiday on mental health and wellbeing, holidays have longer term benefits in how families live, learn and work together in our communities.
- VisitEngland will work with the Family Holiday Charity to evaluate the impact of the funding.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/800-families-facing-tough-times-to-be-offered-holidays
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Culture department expands its Northern regional presence14/02/2022 15:05:00
Hundreds of new jobs will be created in Manchester and the north east as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) opens new offices as part of government plans to level up regions across the UK.
Statement on the CMA's investigation in to the Arm takeover by Nvidia10/02/2022 16:10:00
A statement on the cancellation of the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into the merger of Nvidia and Arm.
Nadine Dorries speech at World Expo Dubai 2020 UK National Day10/02/2022 15:10:00
Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, delivered this keynote speech to attendees of the World Expo Dubai 2020 on UK National Day.
£23 million to boost skills and diversity in AI jobs10/02/2022 14:20:00
£23 million to create 2,000 scholarships in AI and data science in England.
New plans to slash red tape from 5G roll out and improve mobile phone connectivity09/02/2022 12:15:00
Street lights, bus shelters and traffic lights will host more mobile network equipment to help boost mobile coverage as part of a new scheme to cut red tape and install more 4G and 5G kit.
£44 million Dormant Assets funding unlocked for charities and social enterprises08/02/2022 16:25:00
Additional £44 million allocated through the Dormant Assets Scheme, taking the total to almost £850 million over the past decade
World-leading measures to protect children from accessing pornography online08/02/2022 12:25:00
Digital Minister announces greater protections for children from online pornography on Safer Internet Day
UK’s major year of sport and culture to be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai with Culture Secretary visit07/02/2022 15:12:00
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Minister for Exports Mike Freer to lead the government’s delegation at UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.