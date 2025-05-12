80th anniversary of VE Day: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland recently (09 May 2025) reflected on the framework for stability that we have collectively built since the end of WW2 which, when respected, has the potential to prevent further conflict.

Thank you, Madam Chair. This week marks the 80th anniversary of the end, on the European continent, of the most devastating conflict in human history. The scale of human loss and suffering during the Second World War was vast: tens of millions of people killed; a Holocaust resulting in the destruction of Europe’s Jewish communities; entire cities and regions totally flattened; and, populations permanently displaced.

This week is an opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women who fought to end this war and who made peace possible. It is an opportunity to reflect on the terrible costs of conflict. But it is also an opportunity to recall and cherish what we have collectively built since this dark episode in our shared history.

Because, from the ashes of war, a new epoch was born, one with international collaboration and shared values at its core. It led to the creation of new institutions, principles and commitments that have played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability across our continent and beyond for decades. In declaring a vision to make war between historic rivals not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible, Robert Schuman captured the spirit of the time.

Key elements of this framework include the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris. They clearly set out how we should expect countries to behave towards each other and to their citizens. These fundamentals – such as sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for human rights – have proven, when respected, to be a recipe for stability, prosperity and mutual security. It should be no surprise that, when we examine the conflicts that have taken place on our continent since 1945, all of them can trace their origins to a violation of one or more of these fundamental principles.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is a clear example. Russia invaded Ukraine without provocation, in violation of the UN Charter and Helsinki Final Act. This war, and the disinformation campaign that seeks to justify it, disrespects the memory of those who died fighting genuine tyranny. It could end tomorrow if Russia made the right choices and lived up to its commitments. Instead of tokenistic ceasefires drawn up at whim, it could choose to engage seriously and agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as Ukraine has done, to create space for talks on a just and lasting peace. As the post-Second World War record shows, a just peace that lives up to these principles would be the best guarantee of our mutual security, including Russia’s.

The sacrifices made by previous generations compel us to protect and stand by the principles we have all signed up to. It is our duty to preserve the legacy they fought so hard to achieve. And to spare our own and future generations from the burden of picking through the ashes of conflict to rebuild our continent once again.

Thank you, Madam Chair.

