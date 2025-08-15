Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
80th Anniversary of VJ Day
80 years ago, Victory over Japan (VJ) Day marked the surrender of Japan forces, which essentially ended the Second World War. The King, The Queen and members of the Royal Family have attended events across the UK to mark the historic occasion.
On the morning of VJ Day, His Majesty The King delivered an audio message to mark the historic anniversary.
The King said:
In recalling so much suffering, we must not lose sight of how great was the cause and how sweet the victory. For those heroes of V.J. Day gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected.
Read His Majesty's message in full here.
The King and Queen later attended the Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with government, at the National Memorial Arboretum.
A national two-minute silence was concluded with a flypast from the RAF Red Arrows.
Their Majesties joined veterans and other guests to honour those who served in the Far East and the Pacific during the Second World War.
A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of historic aircraft drew the service to a close.
Following the service, The King viewed memorials and met members of VJ associations, including the Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War and Children of Far East Prisoners of War, at the Far East Corner of the National Memorial Arboretum.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-08-15/80th-anniversary-of-vj-day
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
A message from The King to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings in London.07/07/2025 16:10:00
Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer’s day.
Holyrood Week 202503/07/2025 11:15:00
The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.
Garter Day at Windsor Castle 202519/06/2025 10:20:00
The King and Queen, and Members of the Royal Family, have attended a service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The Duke of Edinburgh marks 100 Years of Elstree Studios12/06/2025 12:20:00
The Duke of Edinburgh has visited Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commence their centenary celebrations.
The Queen celebrates 30 years of The Women's Prize for Fiction12/06/2025 11:10:00
The Queen joined shortlisted authors and former winners yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Women's Prize for Fiction at Bedford Square, ahead of tomorrow's award ceremony.
The King and Queen visit Canada29/05/2025 09:20:00
On 26th and 27th May, The King and Queen were in Canada for an official visit to Ottawa, the nation’s capital, to deliver the Speech from the Throne and formally open the 45th Parliament. This marks His Majesty's first Canadian visit as Sovereign.
The Princess Royal visits Liverpool28/05/2025 14:15:00
Following the terrible incident during Liverpool's FC's Premier League title parade on Monday, The Princess Royal has visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Barleylands Farm15/05/2025 10:25:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, to mark 40 years of agricultural education.