80th Anniversary of VJ Day

80 years ago, Victory over Japan (VJ) Day marked the surrender of Japan forces, which essentially ended the Second World War. The King, The Queen and members of the Royal Family have attended events across the UK to mark the historic occasion.

On the morning of VJ Day, His Majesty The King delivered an audio message to mark the historic anniversary.

The King said:

In recalling so much suffering, we must not lose sight of how great was the cause and how sweet the victory. For those heroes of V.J. Day gave us more than freedom; they left us the example of how it can and must be protected.

Read His Majesty's message in full here.

The King and Queen later attended the Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with government, at the National Memorial Arboretum.

A national two-minute silence was concluded with a flypast from the RAF Red Arrows.

Their Majesties joined veterans and other guests to honour those who served in the Far East and the Pacific during the Second World War.

A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of historic aircraft drew the service to a close.

Following the service, The King viewed memorials and met members of VJ associations, including the Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War and Children of Far East Prisoners of War, at the Far East Corner of the National Memorial Arboretum.