80-year-old charged over methamphetamine seizure
An 80-year-old German man has been charged with smuggling class A drugs after a consignment of methamphetamine was found in his suitcase, in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Heinz Magel, of Bautzen, Eastern Saxony, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Monday afternoon after flying in from Mexico City.
NCA colleagues from Border Force searched his suitcase and discovered 3.3kg of the Class A drug concealed in sweet wrappers.
Magel will appear at Uxbrige Magistrates’ Court today.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/80-year-old-charged-over-methamphetamine-seizure
