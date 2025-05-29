£85 million to support arts and cultural organisations across the country

Local people’s access to arts venues across the country set to be protected with cash to support vital repairs and upgrades

Investment supports the Government’s Plan for Change by helping to boost local economies and increase opportunities to gain creative skills

Expressions Of Interest to open at the end of June

Arts and cultural organisations will soon be able to apply for a share of £85 million from the government for vital repairs and upgrades, ensuring everyone has access to high quality institutions in the places they call home.

The new Creative Foundations Fund will help arts venues across England to address a range of issues, such as repairing building infrastructure, outdated or failing systems, inefficient energy systems and inaccessible spaces. It will ensure beloved local venues like theatres, performing arts venues, galleries, grassroots music venues and contemporary arts centres can continue to offer opportunities, boost skills and attract more visitors from across the country.

Arts and cultural organisations across England are encouraged to apply for a share of up to £10 million each from the fund, which recognises the huge contribution they make towards boosting growth and breaking down barriers to opportunities for young people by helping them to learn vital creative skills.

This £85 million investment into arts and cultural organisations is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund announced by the Culture Secretary in February, which delivers on the government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities for people across the country.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said:

Everyone, everywhere, deserves to enjoy arts and culture in the places they call home. This funding will be vital in ensuring that our much loved venues are fit for the future, so they can continue to boost growth and provide young people with the space to learn vital creative skills. Our Plan for Change is boosting opportunities everywhere and it will support these vital institutions to flourish.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said:

Our cultural buildings are home to thrilling performances and amazing exhibitions in towns and cities across England. This new investment helps to secure the future of those buildings at the heart of their communities, ensuring that artists, performers, curators and creators can continue to share their brilliant work with audiences for years to come.

The fund will open for Expressions Of Interest on Monday 30 June 2025. Full guidance, including eligibility criteria and details of how to apply, can be found on Arts Council England’s website.

