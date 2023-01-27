Welsh Government
|Printable version
£86 million investment to improve cancer radiotherapy services for South Wales
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today announced more than £86 million for new cancer treatment facilities, equipment, and software.
The investment is part of a long-term programme in southeast Wales to transform how cancer services are delivered. It marks a major milestone in transforming cancer treatment across the region and brings care closer to patients’ homes.
More than £48 million is being invested in state-of-the-art radiotherapy equipment, replacing the linear accelerator fleet located at Velindre Cancer Centre. Eight of these machines will be replaced at the centre in Whitchurch, Cardiff – and two more will be housed at a brand new radiotherapy centre at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny between now and 2025.
This will ensure radiotherapy services have reliable equipment, can provide the latest techniques, and have two additional machines to meet the growing demand for cancer treatment.
The new £38 million Radiotherapy ‘Satellite’ Centre at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny will be open by 2024 to improve access to radiotherapy for people living in the north and east of catchment area of Velindre Cancer Centre.
The combined investment will provide new and improved treatment for cancer patients, deliver safe radiotherapy services, and improve the capacity and efficiency of the service – by delivering quicker and more targeted treatment.
The investment will also provide modernised cancer treatment planning software, the associated digital hardware and building refurbishments.
Once the wider programme is completed, southeast Wales will benefit from a new Velindre Cancer Centre, an additional Radiotherapy Satellite Centre, a new fleet of radiotherapy machines, and the latest software to plan and deliver radiotherapy.
This work is progressing in line with the development of the wider networked clinical model of non-surgical cancer care, which includes the development of integrated acute oncology services at district general hospitals throughout the region.
Visiting the Velindre Cancer Centre, Minister for Health and Social Services said:
The opening of a satellite radiotherapy centre in southeast Wales and our recapitalisation of radiotherapy equipment demonstrates our commitment to making significant investments in improving cancer services and outcomes in Wales.
The new satellite model will improve access to radiotherapy, servicing many of our most socio-economically disadvantaged communities along the heads of the valleys and northern Gwent.
This builds on recent investments in the development of the new Velindre Cancer Centre and similar investments in radiotherapy, treatment planning and diagnostic equipment in our southwest and north Wales cancer treatment centres.
This is part of our longer-term approach of ensuring people are able to access recommended radiotherapy techniques within cancer waiting time targets and professional access standards.
Chief Executive of Velindre University NHS Trust Steve Ham said:
Our new fleet of radiotherapy machines will be among the best in Europe and will deliver state-of-the-art treatment to cancer patients in South-East Wales and beyond. We are grateful to the Welsh Government for their investment and look forward to working with our partners to build better cancer services for generations to come. Our staff and patients are at the heart of our service development and we are extremely grateful for the dedication they continue to demonstrate to improving patient outcomes whilst delivering first-class care today.
Alongside the development of the new Velindre Cancer Centre, this will allow us to keep pace with increasing demand as the number of people referred to us with cancer grows every year.
Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:
We’re delighted that this fantastic new facility has been approved and we are looking forward to seeing it take shape. It’s a really exciting new development for the Nevill Hall Hospital site, which will bring specialist cancer services closer to home for the residents of Gwent.
Laurent Amiel, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) at Varian, said:
Varian is proud to collaborate with global leaders and governments as we work to extend our patient reach and advance our mission to create a world without fear of cancer. We look forward to this opportunity to expand access to advanced cancer care to patients across south Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/86-million-investment-improve-cancer-radiotherapy-services-south-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
All the ingredients for Flint business to grow27/01/2023 11:15:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has officially opened a new production facility at the Pudding Compartment in Flint, which has benefited from Welsh Government funding.
The Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan makes personal apology to those affected by historic adoption practices27/01/2023 09:15:00
Julie Morgan, the Deputy Minister for Social Services has made a personal apology for the suffering of those affected by the historical practice of forced adoption in the 1950, 60s and 70s.
Advanced Paramedics reducing hospital admissions26/01/2023 14:20:00
Advanced Paramedics Practitioners (APP) across Wales are helping to treat more people in the community and avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.
New north Wales medical school to start training Wales’ future doctors26/01/2023 13:20:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the Welsh Government will be funding up to 140 medical student placements each year at the new north Wales medical school.
Economy Minister unveils busy programme of international trade missions for spring 202325/01/2023 16:15:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, has today unveiled a packed programme of Welsh Government international trade missions for spring 2023, lending his support to Welsh businesses travelling the world in the next few months to develop their exports.
Brew-tiful! Welsh coffee company secures new USA and Canada contract25/01/2023 14:50:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has congratulated Ferrari’s Coffee in Bridgend after the company secured a new contract which will see their products available in the USA and Canada.
Wales to introduce UK-first mandatory national licensing scheme for special procedures such as tattoos25/01/2023 12:15:00
Wales is set to become the first UK nation to introduce a mandatory national licensing scheme for tattoo artists and those working in body piercing, semi-permanent make-up, acupuncture and electrolysis, Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton has announced.
School Wellbeing Service extended as part of £600k funding package25/01/2023 11:05:00
A service providing mental health and wellbeing support for teachers and education staff has been awarded over £600k, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.
Minister visited new £6 million site in Caerphilly which supplies PCs to football clubs, Esports arenas and the Welsh public sector25/01/2023 10:05:00
Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans, visited Centerprise International’s new £6m IT operations centre on Monday which will bring 70 new jobs to the area.