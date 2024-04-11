Economic and Social Research Council
|Printable version
£8m to develop responsible data access in professional services
Innovate UK and ESRC will invest up to £8m in five projects to develop responsible data access methods in the professional and financial services sectors.
Five projects have been awarded funding by Innovate UK and the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) through the Professional and Financial Services Data Access ESG Demonstrators competition.
The funding is designed to support the adoption of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and data technologies in:
- professional service sector (including legal and accountancy)
- financial service sector (including insurance, lending, advisory and payment and transaction systems)
This support will enable better access to data.
The projects are wide-ranging and touch on areas from catastrophe management to legal data and AI.
Further information
The five demonstrators receiving funding are as follows.
Hazard Impact Tracker (HIT): leveraging new global cyclone data to create a catastrophe portfolio management platform
Lead: Maximum Information Consulting Ltd
When a cyclone hits, the impact can be shattering. This global weather phenomenon brings intense winds, extreme rain and storm surges to coastal regions. A cyclone can have a huge impact on communities, bringing humanitarian and economic devastation.
Yet studies show that the deadliest and costliest natural disasters seen in the past 20 years were forecast. We can anticipate a disaster and take action before it strikes, bringing significant benefits across multiple sectors:
- humanitarian (fewer lives lost)
- infrastructure (lower reconstruction costs post-event)
- finance (effective risk transfer in insurance and reinsurance industries)
However, there are barriers to deploying it at scale, most significantly uncertainty as to when and under what conditions pre-emptive action should be triggered and inaccessible, inconsistent or incoherent data at a global scale.
This consortium aims to overcome these challenges by developing the HIT, a product that develops a continuous global cyclone dataset and makes analytics accessible via a responsive user interface. The objective is to empower private customers (insurers and reinsurers) and aid agencies alike to effectively respond to cyclones worldwide.
Revealing pension members’ ESG preferences using conversational AI
Lead: Wyser Ltd
This project aims to develop a comprehensive, data-driven system to improve awareness of environment, social and governance (ESG) preferences among pension fund members. By giving pension managers advanced tools and insights to align investment strategies with the unique ESG priorities of their clients, they can encourage responsible and sustainable investment practices.
Investor preferences, including ESG priorities, should drive product selection or pension manager’s recommendations. Quantifying preferences becomes even harder when attempted at the scale a pension fund might need. This research will seek to elicit members’ preferences and understand how that interacts with the financial returns they want to achieve.
Off the back of this industrial research, the demonstrator aims to build prototype solutions that will allow members to easily express their ESG preferences for investment opportunities.
Project Odyssey: opening the National Archives’ legal data to AI for A2J
Lead: Tabled Technologies Ltd
There is a growing use of ChatGPT by lawyers and wider society to create legal arguments that are currently not reliable. The National Archives legal dataset is the primary source of legislation and case law data in the UK jurisdiction.
Project Odyssey is addressing the challenge of unreliable AI in three stages:
- by enriching the National Archives Legislation and Find Case Law primary legal datasets with machine-readable metadata to be made available to all
- fine-tuning large language models (LLMs) based on this enhanced data and using prompt-engineering to create standardised LLM inputs for enhanced outputs
- delivering enhanced means of accessing this legal information via an Access to Justice (A2J) app to benefit litigants in person and small and medium-sized enterprises
Without this intervention, model oversight and publicly available outputs, there is a material risk that these AI systems fail to fulfil the technology’s promise to improve A2J.
ESG made relevant and easy: overlay financial and sustainability materiality
Lead: PortF.io Ltd
The project aims to address key challenges associated with:
- data provision
- resource intensive ESG assessment and reporting
- the complexity of supply chain emissions
- a lack of understanding of the regulatory changes around ESG
It brings together partners from across the professional, financial and legal sectors to:
- develop and demonstrate novel digital solutions for more efficient, accurate, and consistent ESG and impact measurement and tracking
- facilitate benchmarking, learning and improvement
PortF.io’s ESG module will include innovative AI-driven tools developed for simplifying ESG data provision, ESG assessment and reporting and a robust carbon calculator module for scope three emissions. This will provide users with a holistic solution for their ESG compliance needs.
ScanSpot: 3D-modelling ‘digital twin’ data for new insurance products
Lead Aegis Energy Ltd
ScanSpot combines cutting-edge multi-modal sensor Light Detection And Ranging, thermal imaging and mmWave radar technology with machine-learning computer vision techniques to generate new risk classification data for the insurance industry. This helps develop and cost new insurance products for renewable energy and freight/logistics customers.
The shift to renewables in Britain has been accompanied by an evolution in the risks facing insurance companies and their customers.
Electric vehicle (EV) battery fires, for instance, are forecast to increase from 9,400 incidents in 2022 to 260,000 annually by 2035 (Thatcham Research, 2023). Police and insurers are also reporting a significant increase in the theft of high-value EV chargers and batteries and copper or componentry from solar farms (Crimestoppers; TT-Club, 2023). New risks add to the soaring problem of cargo theft costing insurers and the freight-forwarding industry upwards of £500 million per year in 2022 (NaCVS).
ScanSpot will deliver a cloud-based software product for the insurance industry and their customers to analyse, classify and mitigate risks such as fires, theft and unsafe vehicle behaviours.
The system compiles 15 months of novel data collected from a new multi-sensor array prototype installed at two British renewables and EV charger facilities. It also applies AI deep-learning models for automated anomalous incident flagging. Data and the results of the project will be shared widely with insurers, police and industry.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/8m-to-develop-responsible-data-access-in-professional-services/
Latest News from
Economic and Social Research Council
Future flight challenge winners announced04/04/2024 11:20:00
£500,000 has been invested across five innovative projects in the health sector using drones for delivery of medicines and medical supplies.
Major research and innovation infrastructure investment announced28/03/2024 09:15:00
Five new infrastructure projects are to share £388 million, with additional £85 million to support UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)’s Digital Research Infrastructure Programme.
£1.5 million to find new ways to reduce infection spread05/03/2024 15:25:00
Companies and research groups with innovative ideas will get a chance to shape the way the UK responds to infection, and bid for funding, through a new initiative.
£3.7 million awarded to advance UK smart factory projects21/02/2024 09:25:00
UK innovators with cutting edge projects to drive growth across manufacturing industries have been funded by the Made Smarter Innovation (MSI) Challenge.
Projects to help communities reduce health inequalities16/02/2024 10:07:00
The mobilising community assets to tackle health inequalities programme aims to improve health through access to culture, nature and community.
£20 million investment in four partnerships to boost local growth13/02/2024 13:25:00
Four partnerships to address regional inequalities in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Yorkshire have been awarded nearly £20 million in funding.
UKRI announces Future Leaders Fellowships Impact Awards winners12/02/2024 15:25:00
Fellows have demonstrated significant wide-reaching, positive impact through their leadership, research, innovation and engagement.
Update on UKRI doctoral funding and training30/01/2024 15:07:00
Update on the doctoral focal and landscape awards, core offer and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) doctoral recruitment guidance.