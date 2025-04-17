Innovate UK
£9 million investment fuels groundbreaking bioscience research
From unlocking the secrets of animal movement to tackling antimicrobial resistance, UK’s brightest bioscience minds are pushing the boundaries of innovation.
Their groundbreaking discoveries will not only transform our understanding of nature but also lead to real-world benefits for health, food security, and in technology.
With £9 million in funding, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council’s (BBSRC) prestigious 2024 Fellowships scheme is supporting 19 future science leaders. The scheme is supporting the leaders on pioneering projects that address some of society’s biggest challenges.
These world-class researchers are advancing medicine, agriculture, and bio-inspired engineering.
The fellowship programme empowers outstanding early-career scientists, giving them the freedom to pursue bold ideas with the potential for lasting impact.
Laying the foundation for tomorrow’s innovations
Dr Karen Lewis, Executive Director, Capability and Innovation at BBSRC, said:
Groundbreaking, cutting-edge discoveries in biology happen because we empower talented researchers to ask bold questions and push the boundaries of knowledge. By supporting future bioscience leaders and investing in fundamental bioscience today, we are laying the foundation for tomorrow’s innovations.
BBSRC’s latest Fellowships exemplify the power of bioscience research, to unlock new discoveries that have the potential to provide bio-based solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges and bring positive benefits to the lives and livelihoods of citizens around the world.
Revolutionising medicine: new frontiers in infection and brain health
Reversing age-related decline through the gut
What if your gut microbiome could hold the key to protecting your brain and eyesight as you age?
This study has already shown that gut microbes from young mice can restore function in older ones. Now, researchers will pinpoint exactly which microbes or molecules drive these benefits, paving the way for future therapies to combat dementia and vision loss.
Beyond antibiotics: a new way to fight infections
With antibiotic resistance on the rise, researchers are pioneering a novel approach, blocking bacteria’s ability to cause disease rather than killing them outright.
By targeting harmful strains of Escherichia coli with a promising natural compound, this project could lead to safer treatments, reducing the need for antibiotics and preserving gut health.
Harnessing viruses to combat superbugs
Antimicrobial resistance is a global crisis, but the answer may lie in bacteriophages, viruses that attack bacteria.
By rapidly identifying virus genes that can break down bacterial biofilms, this research could unlock powerful new treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections, with huge implications for cystic fibrosis and other chronic diseases.
Nature-inspired engineering: learning from flies and fish
Flies verses drones: mastering aerial combat for smarter artificial intelligence (AI)
Houseflies are masters of aerial dogfights, reacting almost instantly to their opponent’s movements. This project uncovers how they predict and counter their rivals’ moves with a brain the size of a poppy seed.
The findings could revolutionise robotics and AI-driven tracking systems, leading to faster, more energy-efficient drones and visual processing in edge computing.
Cracking the code of mutualism to improve conservation and farming
In nature, cooperation is key. This research examines how cleaner fish use signals to encourage cooperation and prevent exploitation.
Understanding these biological rules could improve conservation efforts and enhance sustainable farming and aquaculture, ensuring that nature’s partnerships continue to thrive.
Supercharging agriculture: future-proofing crops and livestock
Disease-proof crops using plant memory
Every year, nearly 40% of crops are lost to disease. But plants have an immune system that can ‘remember’ past infections and mount a stronger defence in the future.
By unlocking the molecular mechanisms behind this memory, researchers aim to create more resilient crops, helping to secure food supplies in a changing climate.
Boosting crop yields with smart photosynthesis
Climate change threatens global food production, but an overlooked part of cereal crops, bract stomata, may hold the answer.
These tiny pores help wheat and rice grow more efficiently, improving both yields and heat resilience. By harnessing this natural system, scientists aim to breed climate-smart crops that can feed a growing population.
Creating a vaccine to save UK farming
Bacterial infections like mastitis cost UK farmers over £120 million a year and are notoriously hard to prevent.
This research is designing a next-generation vaccine against Staphylococcus aureus, tackling a major cause of disease in dairy farming. If successful, this breakthrough could reduce antibiotic use, improve animal welfare, and protect the food supply.
The power of discovery research
Fundamental, discovery research provides the foundation for the next generation of scientific breakthroughs.
While the ultimate impact of these projects is still unfolding, history has shown that major advances often emerge from the unexpected. From clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats gene editing to ribonucleic acid-based vaccines.
Driving the future of bioscience
These pioneering projects showcase the power of bioscience to transform industries, from healthcare and agriculture to engineering and environmental sustainability.
Thanks to the support of UK Research and Innovation’s BBSRC fellowships, these researchers will have the resources and freedom to turn their discoveries into real-world solutions, shaping the future of science and society.
Further information
List of projects funded
Beyond antibiotics: new drugs blocking type three secretion
Rebecca McHugh, University of Glasgow, £428,875
Viral voyages: navigating functional viral metagenomics for novel anti-biofilm solutions
Branko Rihtman, University of Warwick, £510,472
A bio-based solution to sustainable cyclic peptide production and drug discovery
Tsz Man Simon Tang, University of Bath, £473,005
Avian epigenetic clocks as a tool to study environmental effects on ageing
Nelly Olova, University of Edinburgh, £446,988
Modifying the gut microbiota to protect the ageing eye and brain
Aimee Parker, Quadram Institute, £467,730
Investigating selective translation during the antiviral response
Sophie Giguere, University of Edinburgh, £467,916
Characterising the determinants of influenza A virus viral ribonucleoprotein trafficking and packaging in swine
Hannah Turkington, Queen’s University Belfast, £340,204
Investigating antibiotic tolerance signatures in Staphylococcus aureus
Carolin Kobras, University of Oxford, £561,112
CRACing inflammatory pain: investigating inflammatory store-operated Ca2+ entry in peripheral sensory axons
Shihab Shah, University of Leeds, £490,894
Unveiling novel mechanisms of synaptic dysfunction in the ageing brain employing human models
Martina Gabrielli, Nottingham Trent University, £547,815
A molecular framework for the epigenetic control of pathogen response and memory in plants
Rory Osborne, University of Birmingham, £429,780
Dissecting bacterial abscess formation for vaccine design
Amy Pickering, University of Edinburgh, £458,328
Can knowledge of ultraviolet B signalling help improve Brassica crops?
Wei Liu, University of Glasgow, £447,715
The ins and outs of reproductive stomata: a new route to enhancing crop yields and heat resilience
Jessica Dunn, University of Sheffield, £436,789
Root exudates during perturbation: c-cycling and microbial responses define plant stress tolerance
Alex Williams, University of Sheffield, £452,721
Enhancing welfare through cognitive assessment of parenting skills in captive managed animals
Yuri Kawaguchi, Nottingham Trent University, £345,734
How do flies win aerial dogfights?
Samuel Fabian, University of Oxford, £494,887
Signalling strategies in promoting mutualistic relationships
Katie Dunkley, University of Oxford, £496,816
Life underwater: uncovering the genetic drivers of adaptation to aquatic lifestyles in insects
Peter Mulhair, University of Liverpool, £470,072
