Welsh Government
|Printable version
£9 million to upgrade Hirwaun industrial unit and create new jobs
The Welsh Government is investing up to £9.25 million to purchase and upgrade an industrial unit at the Heads of the Valleys, in a bid to attract high-quality manufacturing businesses and create new jobs in one of Wales' most deprived areas.
Having recently completed the purchase of Unit 1 on Hirwaun Industrial Estate, a comprehensive refurbishment will now take place to bring a high-quality manufacturing facility to the market.
The project will meet the needs of a range of potential commercial occupiers, and deliver an economic boost to the Heads of the Valleys, alongside highly-skilled, well-paid jobs.
The area has strong transport connections following the recent £2 billion upgrade to the A465, with direct road links to Cardiff, Swansea and the Midlands.
Investment in the 97,300 sq. ft Hirwaun unit, which comes with six acres of development land, will provide the modern industrial premises needed to attract inward investment to the area, and for local firms to grow and expand.
It builds on recent developments by the Welsh Government in the South Wales Valleys through its Tech Valleys programme, which aims to deliver high-tech jobs and investment to the region.
These include the construction of RYB1 at Rhyd y Blew, a 52,000 sq. ft building let to Halton Wales in December 2024, and the refurbishment of Tech Valleys House, a 175,000 sq. ft facility currently under offer.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:
Growing the economy is a priority for this Welsh Government. Well-connected, high-quality business spaces are crucial for expansion and job creation, and this investment will help ensure the Heads of the Valleys has the modern premises needed to attract skilled manufacturing businesses and deliver good jobs for local people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/9-million-upgrade-hirwaun-industrial-unit-and-create-new-jobs
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories27/03/2026 12:32:00
Over £3 million has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.
New wave of Wales-made productions set to deliver £50.6 million spend27/03/2026 12:05:00
Nine new TV projects have been approved for Welsh Government funding support so far this year, creating a slate of ambitious scripted shows that are set to bring an additional £50.6 million into the Welsh economy.
Healthier choices made easier as new rules take effect27/03/2026 10:25:00
New rules to help people make healthier food choices came into force yesterday (26 March 2026), marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity.
“This is medicine. It just doesn't come in a box”: how social prescribing is changing lives across Wales27/03/2026 09:25:00
Every Saturday morning for the past 6 years, Richard Wheeler has been lacing up his trainers and heading to Aberbeeg parkrun and he’s busy making sure as many people as possible join him.
Wales invests £655,000 to train the next generation of housing workers26/03/2026 14:05:00
Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, as the Welsh Government invests £655,000 to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:14:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.
Deposit Return Scheme for Wales approved to tackle litter and drive reuse26/03/2026 09:20:00
The Senedd yesterday voted in favour of new regulations that will establish a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Wales from October 2027.
Extra funding support for hospices25/03/2026 16:25:00
Hospices across Wales will receive further funding support as landmark national commissioning guidance is agreed.
£34.3 million for new health and wellbeing hub for Cardiff25/03/2026 15:25:00
A new £34 million health and wellbeing hub bringing GP, mental health and family services together will be built in Cardiff.