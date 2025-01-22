9% pay rise for NI civil servants ‘genuine attempt to tackle pay erosion’, says FDA

The FDA is recommending to members to accept the Northern Ireland civil service pay offer for 2024/25, which represents a 9% increase over a 20-month period.

The offer is for a 3% increase from 1st August 2024 to 31st July 2025, and a further 6% increase from 1st August 2025 to 31st March 2026.

Robert Murtagh, FDA National Officer for NI, told BBC News:

“We recognise this offer represents a genuine attempt by the Minister for Finance, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, to tackle pay erosion in the NI civil service that has risen over the last decade. “Civil servants are at the heart of the much-needed transformation to deliver sustainable public services for the people of NI and this pay offer is a step in the right direction.”

Murtagh continued: