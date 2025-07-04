Welsh Government
£9.49 million boost for North Wales cancer treatment
More people will receive radiotherapy treatment as Ysbyty Glan Clwyd receives new cancer treatment machines.
The Welsh Government is investing £9.49 million in 2 new linear accelerators at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre to replace ageing equipment.
The new machines will deliver radiotherapy treatment more precisely and efficiently.
The latest Linacs can target and destroy cancer cells more accurately, reducing the risk of harm to normal tissue around the tumour site.
The new equipment will be more reliable than the older machines, which can break down and delay patient treatment. They work faster, allowing more people to receive treatment each week.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:
This new, state-of-the-art equipment will provide more precise and faster treatment for people with cancer, improving access to radiotherapy services and cutting waiting times.
It is another example of the Welsh Government’s commitment to improving outcomes for people and follows similar investments in new equipment in Wales’ other cancer centres.
Head of Radiotherapy Physics at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Jaap Vaarkamp, said:
This new equipment will help us to deliver innovative, patient-centred care through simplified treatments, reduced delivery times and highly improved imaging. It will help ensure we deliver targeted treatment, when it is needed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/949-million-boost-north-wales-cancer-treatment
