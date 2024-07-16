£9.7 million to tackle regional disparities across the UK

Further information

The projects

Trial Accelerator Fund projects

PHOENIx for severe and multiple disadvantage

The University of Edinburgh, Richard Lowrie

Six thousand people in Scotland face homelessness, criminal offending, and street-drug use simultaneously.

They suffer worse health and die 30-years younger (usually from overdose) than the rest of Scotland.

This project will test whether NHS pharmacists and third sector outreach workers, lower the risk of overdose, death or criminal offending, and improve health.

CHESS: Civic Health Equity: from Silos to Systems

University of Liverpool, Ben Barr

Organisations across Liverpool City Region (LCR) provide services for people in poverty, including, welfare advice, cash benefits and employment support.

This project will investigate their costs and health benefits, and how to adapt and combine them to maximise impact; redesigning services to benefit disadvantaged communities, in LCR and beyond.

Partnership for Change: randomised controlled trial of infant parent support teams to address place-based inequalities for struggling families

University of Glasgow, Helen Minnis

Partnership for Change is a randomised controlled trial of ‘infant parent support’, a coproduced poverty and neurodiversity-aware mental health intervention aiming to support struggling families.

Partnership for Change will involve around 180 families in Glasgow and London with children aged zero to five and aims to reduce the risk of abuse or neglect.

From the centre to the periphery: evaluating the Opportunity Areas programme

University of Bath, Michael Donnelly

This research aims to find out how to address the problem of geographic inequalities within the UK education system.

Robust evidence will be generated by conducting the first quasi-experimental evaluation of the Opportunity Areas programme, a £108 million investment that sought to improve education in post-industrial, rural and coastal areas across the country.

Evaluation Development Fund projects

National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) living standards evaluation project

NIESR, Max Mosley

NIESR and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation are undertaking a comprehensive study into UK living standards at the household, regional and country wide level.

Evaluating the impact of Sure Start (Northern Ireland) using a naturally occurring experiment and a longitudinal birth cohort

University of Cardiff, Meng Le Zhang

Being born into poverty is associated with educational and health disadvantages.

This project will investigate the impact of the early years’ intervention programme, Sure Start.

This will provide much-needed evidence on ‘what works’ to reduce inequalities from an early age.

Creating better opportunities in the south-west through a growth-mindset-of-opportunity intervention

University of Exeter, Paul A O’Keefe

This project will help recent university graduates from lower socioeconomic backgrounds to cultivate new and better employment opportunities in the south-west.

This will be achieved by designing and evaluating a novel intervention to foster a growth mindset of opportunity, the belief that opportunities in life are changeable, not fixed.

Tackling youth loneliness in urban areas: measuring feasibility, acceptability and benefits of a social interaction intervention

Queen Mary University of London, Jennifer Lau

‘The Great London Friendship Project’ is a community-based intervention for young adults who may be experiencing loneliness.

This research project will assess the programme in terms of its’ viability, acceptability and benefits.

It will also explore whether the programme reaches people who struggle to access formal services.

Tackling planning delays and housing under-supply across England: can inter-municipal cooperation between local planning authorities help?

University of Southampton, Han Wang

This project aims to make housing supply quicker and more efficient in England by improving how local councils work together.

By looking into the ways councils share services and plan housing together, new approaches will be developed that:

make the planning process smoother

help address the shortage of homes

support economic growth and community access to housing

The role of demand responsive transport in connecting people to opportunities in less densely populated areas

University of the West of England, Kiron Chatterjee

On-demand bus services are being piloted in low-density areas not served well by conventional buses.

This project will assess their role in unlocking educational, employment, social and other opportunities for residents.

It will provide evidence to decision-makers on their contribution to reducing place-based inequalities and the case for funding support.

Evaluating the BabblePlay app intervention to encourage vocalising in infants with Down syndrome

University of York, Tamar Keren-Portnoy

BabblePlay is an app that encourages babies to make sounds with their voice.

This project will investigate if it can help improve language outcomes for babies with Down syndrome.

Together with families, people with Down syndrome and with health professionals, a future clinical trial with BabblePlay will be designed.

Harm reduction in homelessness services: evaluating Simon Community Scotland’s Safer Spaces approach

Kings College London, Hannah Piggott

Simon Community Scotland’s Safer Spaces uses harm-reduction approaches for people accessing homelessness services who use drugs.

There is limited evidence on harm-reduction policies in UK homelessness services.

This project will investigate how the programme works and pilot future research approaches.

This will support improvements in homelessness services to tackle housing and health inequalities.

Parent Power: evaluating a UK-wide place-based parental engagement intervention to reduce educational inequalities

King’s College London, Susannah Hume

King’s College London and The Brilliant Club will evaluate Parent Power, a scheme that empowers parents to tackle educational inequality.

Through community organisation, it helps parents advocate for better opportunities for their children.

The research will assess the programme’s impact on parents and its potential to improve children’s school performance and access to higher education.

Unlocking innovative potential: experimentation fund

NESTA, Albert Bravo-Biosca

The Innovation Growth Lab will work in partnership with practitioners and researchers to evaluate how the UK might grow and diversify the background of future innovators.

The project aims to unlock the potential of communities who have traditionally been kept out of innovation processes.

The effectiveness of public support for high-potential businesses

NESTA, Albert Bravo-Biosca

The Innovation Growth Lab will provide policymakers with robust evidence on how they can support local growth and innovation.

The project will do so through the rigorous evaluation of three past programmes, examining how they achieved their objectives and what can be learned to improve future programmes.

Co-Stars feasibility evaluation

University of Birmingham, Sian Griffiths

Co-Stars is a training package co-developed with, and delivered by, Black youth with lived experience of mental illness.

They deliver training to a range of community stakeholders, including mental health professionals, places of worship, members of the criminal justice system and underserved communities across Birmingham.

It aims to improve awareness of issues faced by Black youth with mental illness and to promote more equitable access to care and recovery.

Do Free Schools increase opportunities and reduce disparities in economic and social outcomes?

Manchester Metropolitan University, Will Cook

Since 2010, the government has facilitated the opening of ‘Free Schools’ in England as a means of increasing educational performance.

This project aims to provide a rigorous and in-depth evaluation of the impact of Free Schools on pupil outcomes, including investigating the longer-term impacts of the policy.