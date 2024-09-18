£9.7m National Lottery funding to improve the lives of people across NI

The National Lottery Community Fund has today announced £9,715,667 of funding to 114 projects, supporting people of all ages and abilities across Northern Ireland.

From providing opportunities for older people to supporting those with disabilities, funding has been awarded to a wide range of organisations to bring people together and make better connections in their communities. See full details of all grants awarded.

Omagh Down Syndrome Support Group has been awarded £19,200 to run a new training programme over the next few years. Thelma Falls, Secretary, Omagh Down Syndrome Support Group, explained: “This funding is making our dream project a reality. It will allow our group to access Makaton lessons and speech therapy sessions, which will have a huge impact on the lives of our children.

“It will also help members develop essential life skills, like cycling or swimming, which will promote independence and give a sense of pride and achievement for our kids, improving their wellbeing and changing their lives. Thank you so much National Lottery players, from all in the Omagh Area.”

Members of Omagh Area Down Syndrome Support Group

Belfast Homeless Services has also been awarded £19,968 to support the running of their services, providing critical support to the homeless community, including mental health and addiction programmes.

Liz Rocks, Belfast Homeless Services, said: “We’re delighted to have received funding which will help secure our services and support our 62 volunteers. It will also help us run vital programmes for our guests and develop our charity further, so we can continue to meet the needs of those we support. Thank you.”

Also receiving funding is C21 Theatre Company in Newtownabbey. They have been awarded a £187,347 grant to work with 14 care homes across Northern Ireland to support older people to tell their stories, feel valued and have a voice.

Stephen Kelly, C21 Creative Director, said: “Over the next two years we’ll empower older people and those who care for them through the sharing of their experiences, stories and viewpoints, using creative reminiscence techniques.

“We will also design an eight-week reminiscence programme with accompanying toolboxes as a resource for Northern Ireland care settings to continue this work. Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making our project possible.”

Since the first National Lottery draw, 30 years ago in 1994, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £786 million to good causes across communities in Northern Ireland.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all those who have received funding. National Lottery grants continue to be awarded, supporting people across Northern Ireland.

“As we prepare to open our new larger grant programme next month, we look forward to building on the work and impact already made through 30 years of National Lottery funding and continuing to meet the needs of communities.”

For more information on National Lottery programme open for applications visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.