Big Lottery Fund
£9.7m National Lottery funding to improve the lives of people across NI
The National Lottery Community Fund has today announced £9,715,667 of funding to 114 projects, supporting people of all ages and abilities across Northern Ireland.
From providing opportunities for older people to supporting those with disabilities, funding has been awarded to a wide range of organisations to bring people together and make better connections in their communities. See full details of all grants awarded.
Omagh Down Syndrome Support Group has been awarded £19,200 to run a new training programme over the next few years. Thelma Falls, Secretary, Omagh Down Syndrome Support Group, explained: “This funding is making our dream project a reality. It will allow our group to access Makaton lessons and speech therapy sessions, which will have a huge impact on the lives of our children.
“It will also help members develop essential life skills, like cycling or swimming, which will promote independence and give a sense of pride and achievement for our kids, improving their wellbeing and changing their lives. Thank you so much National Lottery players, from all in the Omagh Area.”
Members of Omagh Area Down Syndrome Support Group
Belfast Homeless Services has also been awarded £19,968 to support the running of their services, providing critical support to the homeless community, including mental health and addiction programmes.
Liz Rocks, Belfast Homeless Services, said: “We’re delighted to have received funding which will help secure our services and support our 62 volunteers. It will also help us run vital programmes for our guests and develop our charity further, so we can continue to meet the needs of those we support. Thank you.”
Also receiving funding is C21 Theatre Company in Newtownabbey. They have been awarded a £187,347 grant to work with 14 care homes across Northern Ireland to support older people to tell their stories, feel valued and have a voice.
Stephen Kelly, C21 Creative Director, said: “Over the next two years we’ll empower older people and those who care for them through the sharing of their experiences, stories and viewpoints, using creative reminiscence techniques.
“We will also design an eight-week reminiscence programme with accompanying toolboxes as a resource for Northern Ireland care settings to continue this work. Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making our project possible.”
Since the first National Lottery draw, 30 years ago in 1994, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded £786 million to good causes across communities in Northern Ireland.
Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all those who have received funding. National Lottery grants continue to be awarded, supporting people across Northern Ireland.
“As we prepare to open our new larger grant programme next month, we look forward to building on the work and impact already made through 30 years of National Lottery funding and continuing to meet the needs of communities.”
For more information on National Lottery programme open for applications visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland.
Download a full list of projects awarded on 18.9.24
Notes to Editors
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.
We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with government to distribute vital grants and funding from key government programmes and initiatives.
As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:
1. Come together
2. Be environmentally sustainable
3. Help children and young people thrive
4. Enable people to live healthier lives.
Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute over £600 million a year through 13,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £49 billion has been raised and more than 690,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.
National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland
A quick way to apply for smaller amounts of funding between £300 and £20,000.
People and Communities
A larger amount of funding (between £20,001 and £500,000) for projects working with your community – whether that’s a community living in the same area, or people with similar interests or life experiences.
Empowering Young People
A larger amount of funding (between £20,001 and £500,000) for projects that work with young people (between the ages of 8 and 25) to face and overcome challenges.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2024-09-18/9-7m-national-lottery-funding-to-improve-the-lives-of-people-across-ni
