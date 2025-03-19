Welsh Government
|Printable version
£90 million in low-interest loans to boost affordable housing and improve existing homes
The Welsh Government has made £90 million in low interest loans available to Registered Social Landlords (RSLs) to deliver more homes for people across Wales.
The loans will help the housing sector with the escalating costs of debt and support the delivery of 277 affordable homes, with 119 to be delivered this Senedd term, and improvement works to 4,397 existing homes.
Improvement works will help bring homes up to the Welsh Housing Quality Standard, making sure they are affordable to heat and fit for the future.
The low-cost loans range between £5 million and £10 million and highlight the Welsh Government’s continued commitment to achieving value for money and maximising all avenues to increase affordable housing supply.
The Welsh Government successfully introduced the loan scheme in 2023-24, issuing more than £75 million in loans to RSLs to bring forward over 450 additional homes in the social sector.
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the Michael Groves development in Llanharan managed by Valleys to Coast.
The homes were delivered under the previous loan scheme and help achieve our ambition for mixed tenure developments, bringing homes for social rent, low-cost home ownership and open market sales together to create stronger more resilient communities.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
We have been listening and working closely with the sector to help them navigate the escalating costs of building homes and borrowing.
The homes here in Michaels Grove exemplify the real power of this type of funding to deliver beautiful homes that are affordable to run and that enrich our communities.
We need more affordable and energy efficient homes now and for the future and it is so important that we continue to explore innovative ways to increase the supply of housing for individuals and families across Wales.
Joanne Oak, Group Chief Executive of Valleys to Coast, said:
This funding has allowed us to secure nine additional homes for families as part of a wider acquisition of 20 homes at this mixed development site.
We are grateful to the Welsh Government for its support in enabling us to deliver the best possible affordable housing solutions and support for local people, helping us create safe and happy homes and communities where our customers feel they belong.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/90-million-low-interest-loans-boost-affordable-housing-and-improve-existing-homes
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Record funding for flood protection to benefit over 4,600 homes and businesses19/03/2025 15:20:00
Wales will see its highest ever investment in flood protection this year, with £77 million allocated to protect communities across the country.
Welsh Government's £789 million investment package approved by Senedd19/03/2025 13:10:00
The Welsh Government's Second Supplementary Budget 2024-2025 was yesterday been approved by the Senedd.
Record Welsh gaming squad storms San Francisco18/03/2025 11:05:00
The largest delegation to date of Welsh game developers has arrived in San Francisco for the industry’s key annual gathering this week, with support from Creative Wales, Trade & Investment and the Welsh Government.
Extra funding to improve facilities for pupils with additional learning needs17/03/2025 14:05:00
New and improved classrooms and equipment for children and young people with additional learning needs (ALN).
River Revival: Deputy First Minister dives into Upper Wye Restoration Project17/03/2025 11:10:00
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies visited the Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project which aims to rejuvenate the river’s upper catchment area, home to several important species like Atlantic salmon, otters, shad, white-clawed crayfish, and water crowfoot.
Wales celebrates super success at Skills Competition Wales 202517/03/2025 10:10:00
Paving the way for the National Finals of WorldSkills UK later this year, Skills Competition Wales 2025 will be a launchpad for future champions.
Welsh schools helping to boost children’s vegetable intake17/03/2025 09:10:00
Almost 500 schools are taking part in the ‘Eat Them to Defeat Them’ campaign, helping more than 100,000 children eat more vegetables and make healthier food choices.
£2.2m boost to empower independent living for older and disabled people in Wales14/03/2025 16:10:00
The Welsh Government has reallocated £2.2 million to the Disabled Facilities Grant to support housing adaptations for older and disabled people, enabling them to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.
Schools get a slice of the Pi thanks to new maths schemes14/03/2025 14:05:00
Pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi in Holyhead are celebrating Pi Day, Friday 14 March, by decorating a giant Pi symbol on the playground and competing in the annual Pi memory competition (last year's winner recited pi to 120 digits from memory).