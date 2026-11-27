Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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93rd anniversary of the Holodomor: UK statement to the OSCE
On the 93rd anniversary of the Holodomor, the UK honours those who lost their lives and condemns Russia's ongoing attacks which have disrupted food supplies within Ukraine and around the world.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
As Ukraine prepares to mark the anniversary of the Holodomor, we join Ukrainians and people around the world in remembering the millions of innocent people who died in this man-made famine, caused by the brutal policies of Stalin’s regime. We honour their memory and recognise the enduring suffering inflicted on Ukraine and its people.
For decades, the Soviet authorities suppressed accounts of the famine and punished those who challenged the official narrative. Our understanding of the Holodomor owes much to the determination of Ukrainians to document what happened and ensure that its victims were not forgotten.
This history remains relevant today. The Russian state continues to distort the past to justify its war against Ukraine and to deny Ukraine’s distinct history and identity. Russia’s attacks have also damaged Ukraine’s agricultural land, ports and food infrastructure, disrupting food supplies within Ukraine and around the world.
The Holodomor reminds us why attempts to conceal historical crimes and manipulate the past must be challenged. Preserving an accurate historical record matters to the victims, their families and future generations.
Mr Chair, the United Kingdom stands with the people of Ukraine as they remember the victims of the Holodomor, defend their sovereignty and determine their own future.
Thank you.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/93rd-anniversary-of-the-holodomor-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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