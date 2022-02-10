Welsh Government
|Printable version
£96m investment to give tens of thousands of social care staff a £1,000 extra payment
Tens of thousands of social care staff who will be eligible for the real living wage from April will receive an additional £1,000 net payment as the Welsh Government invests in the sector.
Deputy Minister Julie Morgan today announced a further investment of £96m to support staff, on top of the £43m to introduce the real living wage.
The additional payment, which will be made to some 53,000 people, comes amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.
Deputy Minister Julie Morgan, who has previously worked in social care and has had weekly meetings with the sector throughout the pandemic, yesterday spent an afternoon meeting staff at The Fields Care Home in Newport.
She met staff members and spoke to residents who praised the invaluable work staff provide at the home.
The Deputy Minister said:
The introduction of the real living wage in social care is one of our key priorities and I’m pleased we have been able to do this in our first year of government.
At a time when we are facing a cost-of-living crisis, this additional payment to care workers receiving the real living wage shows our commitment to supporting people and encouraging more people to consider a rewarding job in care.
I’ve seen first-hand the difference social care workers make to people’s everyday lives and I know just how valued they are.
We want to see more people take up permanent jobs in social care and start a rewarding career. We also hope those who are considering leaving social care, or who have already left, will stay.
The £96m investment for the additional payment is on top of the £43.2m announced in December to ensure social care workers receive the real living wage in 2022-23. Around 53,000 social care workers will be eligible for the additional payment.
The additional payment, which is aligned to the introduction of the real living wage, will be £1,498 before deductions for tax and national insurance. Care workers on basic rate of income tax can expect to receive £1,000 after deductions.
We expect the additional payment and the real living wage will be processed in people’s pay from April to June, due to the complexity of the care sector and the large number of employers involved. The additional payment will be available as a single payment or monthly instalments.
The Welsh Government is also funding a national recruitment campaign and is taking steps to professionalise the sector and improve career progression opportunities.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/96m-investment-give-tens-thousands-social-care-staff-1000-extra-payment
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Free Welsh lessons available to all 16 to 25s and teaching staff10/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced that free Welsh lessons will be made available to anyone between 16 to 25 years old and to all education practitioners.
Budding apprentices play crucial role at Wales-based brewery09/02/2022 16:25:00
Budweiser apprentices have met Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths and spoken about the benefits of embarking on an apprenticeship with the company.
Wastewater programme expanded across Wales09/02/2022 13:10:00
A Welsh Government-led programme to test wastewater for COVID-19 has been expanded to cover all Welsh health boards and local authorities across 48 sites.
£8.1bn to support green infrastructure08/02/2022 14:10:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has said tackling the climate and nature emergency is the “overarching ambition” of Wales’ new Infrastructure Investment Strategy.
Community and primary care services are helping to treat people with long-COVID08/02/2022 13:10:00
A review of Wales’ long-COVID programme has found it is helping to treat and manage the needs of people who have sought help for their symptoms.
Increase in Glastir payments made in January08/02/2022 11:05:00
There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022: Minister commits £366 million to deliver 125,000 all age apprenticeships in Wales08/02/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during this term of government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced at the start of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2022.
New look online support launched providing mental health support for young people07/02/2022 14:05:00
An online resource dedicated to helping young people aged between 11 and 25 to access mental health support has been relaunched to include new information and advice.
First Minister announces locations of Wales’ commemorative woodlands07/02/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister has announced the planned locations of Wales’ first commemorative woodlands to remember all those who have died during the pandemic.