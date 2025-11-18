98% of Welsh bathing waters meet strict environmental standards

Ninety-eight percent of designated bathing waters in Wales met stringent compliance standards this year – with the vast majority achieving 'excellent' status.

The 2025 classifications, released today, follow water quality monitoring conducted by Natural Resources Wales during the bathing season from May-September.

78 of the 112 designated bathing waters across Wales have been classified as 'excellent' – an increase of three sites when compared with 2024. A further 26 sites achieved 'good' status and 6 'satisfactory'.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

Our commitment to protecting water quality is clear. I’d like to thank our communities and all partners for working together towards a cleaner, safer Wales. I'm particularly encouraged by a standout performance from one of our newly designated sites, Llanishen Reservoir in Cardiff, which has achieved 'excellent' status in its first year– a remarkable achievement.

Mary Lewis, Head of Natural Resource Management at Natural Resources Wales said:

Our wonderful beaches and bathing waters are an important part of Wales’s identity and culture. They are home to rare and unique species, provide spaces to unwind and connect with others and help local economies to thrive. In the midst of climate and nature emergencies, maintaining the high standard of our bathing waters is an increasing challenge. But the results reflect the dedication of our teams, partners, environmental groups and communities who protect and care for our environment. As Wales’s environmental regulator, we are working hard to reduce pollution at its source, enforce against those who harm our waters and collaborate with partners on solutions. We continue to drive action and investment from all sectors to secure sustained, long-term improvements for nature and people, and the future of Welsh waters.

While the overall picture is positive, environmental factors, particularly the exceptionally wet September which saw 170% of average rainfall, can significantly impact water quality.

The Deputy First Minister added: