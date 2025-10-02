Welsh Government
99% of pharmacies now able to treat UTIs
The overwhelming majority of pharmacies across Wales will be providing free treatment for a common infection without an appointment or prescription.
99% of community pharmacies will be able to treat urinary tract infections (UTI) as part of the Common Ailments Service from October.
Pharmacists can assess the symptoms of a UTI and provide appropriate advice and treatment where needed, enabling access to free confidential NHS care without a GP appointment.
This is the latest expansion of the Common Ailments Service, it follows the roll out of the award winning sore throat test and treat service in June.
It maximises the skills and expertise of pharmacists, increasing access to vital NHS care for 28 common conditions as we approach winter.
Pharmacies in Wales provided nearly half a million common ailments service consultations in the last year.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
Community pharmacies play a vital role in providing healthcare across Wales.
I’m delighted the Common Ailments Service, which is available in so many pharmacies across Wales, now includes the management of UTIs alongside our proven sore throat service.
This is a result of close collaboration between the Welsh Government, Community Pharmacy Wales, and NHS Wales.
These programmes are part of our commitment to ensure people can receive more convenient care closer to home. Expanding access to these services means even more people in Wales can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/99-pharmacies-now-able-treat-utis
