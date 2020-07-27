Department for International Development
|Printable version
UK aid funding available for innovative energy projects
- Also published by:
- Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Innovate UK
The UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, is offering £20m of UK aid funding to develop and demonstrate innovative solutions for clean, affordable and secure energy access in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia or South East Asia.
The competition, Energy Catalyst round 8 – which is open now and runs until September 16th – seeks to encourage the development of products and services that help countries in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, South East Asia or multiple regions access secure, low cost and low carbon energy.
They must be targeted at people, public services and local enterprises who are unable to afford or access existing solutions, or who lack the time or expertise to successfully use those solutions.
The Energy Catalyst’s mission is to accelerate the innovation needed to end energy poverty. By providing financial and advisory support to innovators we help create strategic partnerships, uncover insights and develop business models to improve lives in Africa and Asia. The challenges of energy poverty include:
- over 1 billion people do not have access to electricity
- over 3 billion people rely on solid fuels and kerosene for cooking and heating
- grid based systems face economic and governance barriers
- vast majority (80%) of those gaining access to electricity worldwide are in urban areas
Funding is available through Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF). To be eligible projects must address:
- energy access needs of sub-Saharan Africa / South and South-East Asia
- all 3 areas of the ‘Energy trilemma’ - cost, emissions, and security of supply / energy access
- gender equality and social inclusion
The competition is also co-funded by the UK’s Department for International Development (Dfid). Up to £3 million will be prioritised for projects specifically for energy storage. Dfid is also particularly interested in supporting projects in the areas of:
- modern cooking
- sustainable cooling
- next generation solar
- efficient and productive appliances
- technologies and business models that help leave no-one behind
International Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith said:
As we recover from coronavirus, it is vital that we prioritise changing our relationship with the planet for good. Finding innovative and affordable ways to help people use clean energy will make a real difference in this mission.
As COP26 president, the UK will be bringing countries together to take action on climate change, including by committing to greener energy sources.
The previous seven rounds of the Energy Catalyst has seen a commitment of £140m funding – with an additional £60m of co-funding and £75m private funding– of 345 projects with 1,040 partners of which 113 have been non-UK based.
Notes to editors
More details of the competition can be found on the Innovation Funding Service
Countries in scope
Sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini (Swaziland), Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
South and South East Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-aid-funding-available-for-innovative-energy-projects
Latest News from
Department for International Development
UK calls for states to protect immunisation programmes alongside search for COVID-19 vaccine23/07/2020 16:22:00
At a virtual event, the UK urged United Nations members to protect vital immunisation programmes whilst also supporting the search for a coronavirus vaccine.
UK Government matches another £5 million of donations for coronavirus appeal after huge public response23/07/2020 15:10:00
Funds raised by the DEC appeal will support the work of the 14 leading UK charities, who are helping to stop the spread of the virus and saving lives in refugee camps.
UK Government doubles public donations to tackle coronavirus in vulnerable countries14/07/2020 12:10:00
The Disaster Emergency Committee has launched an appeal for donations to help the world’s most vulnerable through the coronavirus pandemic.
Angelina Jolie and UK call for support to protect education for refugee children13/07/2020 15:10:00
The UK has announced £5.3 million of new UK aid to support salaries of teachers in the world's poorest refugee-hosting countries.
UK stands by Iraq during coronavirus pandemic10/07/2020 16:10:00
International Development Secretary sees how UK aid is helping the Government of Iraq to deliver critical economic reforms and tackle coronavirus in the country.
Ambassador Julian Braithwaite’s statement on Women’s Economic Empowerment09/07/2020 15:10:00
The UK's Ambassador to the WTO and UN in Geneva, Julian Braithwaite, yesterday delivered a statement on women and trade at the event ‘Women’s Economic Empowerment through Trade’ organised by the International Trade Centre and the Organisation for Women in International Trade.
UK statement to the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees High Level Meeting07/07/2020 10:27:00
The UK's Ambassador to the WTO and UN in Geneva, Julian Braithwaite, delivered this statement at the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees High Level Meeting on 6 July 2020.
UK pledges support for Syrians facing twin threat of conflict and coronavirus01/07/2020 12:10:00
International Development Secretary says the UK stands with Syrians and is providing life-saving support where it is most needed.