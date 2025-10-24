The National Lottery Community Fund
|Printable version
A Better Start: helping shape thinking on parental leave and dad-inclusive practice
Nadia Hafedh, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at the National Children’s Bureau, celebrates a milestone in A Better Start’s journey to feed into national policy. Our insights and innovative work on parental leave and supporting fathers to play their part are featured widely in a parliamentary report.
From local learning to national influence
Earlier this year, A Better Start was invited to give oral evidence to the Women and Equalities Committee’s Inquiry on Paternity and Shared Parental Leave.
This invitation followed our submission of written evidence, which drew on the rich learning and lived experiences from A Better Start partnerships across England.
The policy context
The Inquiry came at a pivotal time. Both the Labour Party’s Plan to ‘Make Work Pay’ and the government’s ‘Next Steps to Make Work Pay’ White Paper have recognised that the current parental leave system isn’t working for many families. With a full review of parental leave in progress, the Committee’s inquiry aimed to directly inform the government’s upcoming reforms.
Informed by our evidence, we find:
- fathers want and need to be more involved, so reforms should normalise and support this
- parental leave policy directly influences child development and family wellbeing in the first 1,001 days
- services and support for parents are more effective if co-produced with them
Tangible impact: A Better Start evidence in the Committee’s report
The Committee’s final report cited A Better Start’s evidence a number of times, including the official recommendations, highlighting the Partnerships’ impact in local communities. The key A Better Start contributions included:
- emphasising the need to bridge support between mothers and fathers, challenge stigma around fathers as caregivers, and promote their vital role in child development
- recommending training for local authorities, third sector, and NHS providers, as well as bespoke services and supportive spaces for fathers
- asking that government ‘consider the benefits of commissioning schemes of this nature across the country’, recognising the value of the A Better Start approach
Why this matters?
This is more than just a mention in a report. It’s a clear example of how local innovation can feed into national policy.
There are a host of initiatives developed by A Better Start partnerships to support and celebrate the role of dads.
Here is a snapshot of a few pieces of work:
- the case study, Reaching dads through maternity services and workforce training, shows the work that has been done by Blackpool Better Start to reach and engage fathers in Blackpool
- the case study, New dads in Nottingham - an information pack for new fathers by Small Steps Big Changes in Nottingham, showcases their strategy to ensure dads feel supported in their parenting role by distributing an information pack to new fathers
- Better Start Bradford’s dads’ engagement work in the case study, Hitting the nail on the head and successfully engaging Dads in Bradford, has successfully engaged with dads with children in their early years by providing woodworking classes
- the case study from A Better Start Southend, looks at the success their community event Dads' health matters had in keeping dads in Southend both happy and healthy
You can find more insights in over 200 case studies on in our archive.
[ARCHIVED CONTENT] Publications: A Better Start
What's next?
We’ll continue to share A Better Start’s important learning with officials developing policy around parental leave, dad-inclusive practice and the early years.
While we’re delighted that our evidence has made a tangible impact on the Committee’s recommendations, as government prepares to review and reform parental leave, we will continue to share learning from A Better Start with officials and parliamentarians. The aim is to help create a system that truly supports all families and gives every child the best start in life.
Further information
Research in Practice has also produced information on father-inclusive practice and working with men and boys, including:
- Working with men in Leeds: Journey Project
- Working with men in Leeds: Caring Dads
- Working effectively with minoritised men
- Future men
About A Better Start
A Better Start is a ten-year project set-up by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.
Sign up to join our mailing list.
Read our latest learning updates.
Five A Better Start partnerships based in Blackpool, Bradford, Lambeth, Nottingham and Southend are supporting families to give their babies and very young children the best possible start in life. Working with local parents, the A Better Start partnerships are developing and testing ways to improve their children’s diet and nutrition, social and emotional development, and speech, language and communication.
The National Children’s Bureau is coordinating an ambitious programme of shared learning for A Better Start, disseminating the partnerships’ experiences in creating innovative services far and wide, so that others working in early childhood development or place-based systems change can benefit.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/a-better-start-helping-shape-thinking-on-parental-leave-and-dad-inclusive-practice
Latest News from
The National Lottery Community Fund
Londoners invited to join major celebration of their local community05/09/2025 09:25:00
Next weekend, Londoners are being invited to enjoy the last of the summer by attending a weekend-long celebration of the city and its diverse cultures.
New National Lottery programme launched to give babies and early years children best start in life through connection to nature29/08/2025 09:20:00
Babies, children, and their families across Wales are set to get closer to nature thanks to a National Lottery programme that aims to improve early years health and wellbeing through a greater connection with the outdoors.
Community ownership of Glenuig Inn is amongst projects backed by the Scottish Land Fund25/07/2025 09:20:00
The community buy-out of a pub in a remote Scottish glen has been supported by the Scottish Land Fund.
Over a quarter of UK parents say kids ‘struggling’ with anxiety and panic attacks but nature could be an answer05/06/2025 16:20:00
Over a quarter of parents or guardians in the UK say their child has struggled with anxiety1 but one answer to benefit their mental health could lie in access to nature and green spaces, according to new research from The National Lottery Community Fund
National Lottery grants totalling £6.2m will strengthen communities and improve lives across Northern Ireland23/05/2025 09:20:00
From empowering young people to overcome challenges in their lives, to taking small steps to tackle climate change, £6,217,793 of funding has been announced by The National Lottery Community Fund.
Community groups saving £2.2 million through environmental improvements26/02/2025 14:05:00
The National Lottery Community Fund today announced the first grants from the Sustainable Community Buildings programme, which is helping groups save money on bills and cut carbon emissions.
£14.8 million funding boost for programme that has halved rough sleeping10/02/2025 10:10:00
£14.8 million of vital funding has been allocated to 15 local area partnerships across England to support vulnerable people experiencing multiple disadvantages through the Changing Futures programme.
First in Scotland baby loss support service receives National Lottery funding06/02/2025 16:10:00
A first of its kind support service for bereaved families is one of 549 projects across Scotland today sharing in over £23 million from The National Lottery Community Fund. A full list of projects is attached.