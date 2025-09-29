A Big, Beautiful US Investment Boost for the UK Tech Sector?

The Tech Prosperity Deal between the US and UK involves major investments into the UK tech ecosystem by US big tech. While a win for Labour’s AI ambitions, courting US Big Tech may risk jeopardising British regulatory power and enhance dependencies.

The UK tech sector received a gift last week – a big, beautiful, American gift in the form of investments into UK AI infrastructure worth over £30 billion pounds.

The suite of agreements– dubbed the Tech Prosperity Deal – includes an £22 billion investment from Microsoft to build the UK’s cloud and AI infrastructure in collaboration with Nscale and Nvidia, £11 billion from Nvidia for UK “AI factories” and quantum technologies, and a £5 billion investment from Google for a new data centre in Hertfordshire. The prosperity deal will reportedly create thousands of British jobs.

A Win for Labour’s Tech Ambitions

The announcements mark a triumph for Labour’s efforts to position itself as a tech and investment-friendly party and the UK as a top AI ‘maker’ after the US and China. Starmer’s government has moved on from the Conservatives’ language of making the UK a ‘global AI superpower,’ but they still see AI technologies as the potential key to tackling some of the UK’s persistent issues, such as kickstarting economic growth.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled their ambitious AI action plan that set out the UK’s priorities for enhancing its AI ecosystem, including through measures to support UK data centres, compute capabilities and the energy sector. While the plan was positively received, it left unanswered the question of how to finance the UK’s tech ambitions.

It is now clear who is footing the bill: US Big Tech, primarily Microsoft and Nvidia. Starmer’s charm offensive with President Trump seems to have paid off.

The UK government has emphasised how these investments will transform British lives and improve the lives of working people nationwide, with a particular emphasis on the Northeast. British-based firms are involved too, most notably NScale. Labour is keen to ensure that the US-UK Tech partnership provides not only a much-needed financial, but also a credibility boost to their AI Action Plan, at a time when Starmer’s approval rate is at an all-time low.

How sovereign is this infrastructure if it is funded, designed, built, and operated by American companies?

What exactly US companies have received in return for their commitments is less clear – much of the difficult debates around taxes, AI safety and data protection were pushed aside by pomp and circumstance: the tech edition.

