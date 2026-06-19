Scottish Government
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A brighter future for every child
Driving progress on child poverty as legislation to be reviewed.
The type of targets used to measure the impact on child poverty will be reviewed to ensure continued progress in improving families’ lives.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Government will begin the review this summer in consultation with children and families, charities and public bodies.
The announcement came during an update to the Scottish Parliament on progress towards eradicating child poverty. It is estimated that Scottish Government policies in the Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, published in March, will keep around 100,000 children out of relative poverty this year.
Ms Somerville said:
“Our defining mission is to eradicate child poverty and we are unwavering in that commitment. The review will help to make sure the targets set in our legislation are accounting for all efforts across government in ending child poverty.
“We have made a great deal of progress since the Act was passed in 2017, within the devolved powers we have, including introducing the game-changing Scottish Child Payment, and are making huge strides in cutting everyday costs for families. We must now bring together wider interventions such as our childcare package and free bus travel.
“Against a cost-of-living crisis, continued Westminster austerity, and a volatile international situation, the Scottish Government invested over £3.1 billion in support targeted at low-income households last year, with spend benefiting children rising to almost £1.5 billion, enabling ongoing investment in key policies.”
Background
Child Poverty (Scotland) Act 2017
Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan 2026-31: Bringing Hope, Building Futures is the Scottish Government’s final statutory Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan delivered under the Child Poverty (Scotland) Act 2017.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/a-brighter-future-for-every-child/
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