A business plan for Britain: BTC reports on UK business priorities for growth

Through a series of regional roundtables from Exeter to Glasgow, a conference in Westminster and an online survey, BTC Members facilitated discussion and gathered the views of hundreds of UK businesses, trades unions and consumer groups on the Government’s big plans for growth and its first Budget.

Today the Committee is publishing the results of that work, spelling out what UK business wants and needs from ministers to enable it to drive sustainable economic growth.

Chair comment

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the BTC, said: “As the hunt for growth gets tougher, Britain needs a business plan. And as it happens the nation’s firms, trade unions and consumer groups agree on what it needs to say.

“Without doubt, there’s wide concern about the post-Budget rise in the cost of doing business. But business leaders everywhere are excited about the prospect of the green and digital transitions. There’s a clear five-point business plan they’d like on the table now.

“We need an ambitious trading reset, getting some quick-not-perfect deals done and inviting our vibrant SMEs to see the benefits. There’s start-up finance but not the finance to grow and expand. At home, we should be procuring British: taxpayers’ money would have greater value spent on high-quality delivery within our own economy.

“Business needs workers, skilled or re-skilled in the digital and green revolutions that will transform our economy domestically. And workers need homes and transport they can afford. We need to speed ideas from our world class research institutions to the factory floor.

“Britain is one of the best places in the world to do business. Our entrepreneurs have been making history by inventing the future since the first Industrial Revolution. Government must not be afraid to listen to business and make sure we get this one right. Our best days might truly lie ahead.”