Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
A business plan for Britain: BTC reports on UK business priorities for growth
In the weeks running up to Christmas the newly reformed Business and Trade Committee undertook a unique national engagement programme.
- Read the full report HTML
- Read the full report PDF
- Inquiry: Business and Trade Committee: priorities
- Business and Trade Committee
Through a series of regional roundtables from Exeter to Glasgow, a conference in Westminster and an online survey, BTC Members facilitated discussion and gathered the views of hundreds of UK businesses, trades unions and consumer groups on the Government’s big plans for growth and its first Budget.
Today the Committee is publishing the results of that work, spelling out what UK business wants and needs from ministers to enable it to drive sustainable economic growth.
Chair comment
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the BTC, said: “As the hunt for growth gets tougher, Britain needs a business plan. And as it happens the nation’s firms, trade unions and consumer groups agree on what it needs to say.
“Without doubt, there’s wide concern about the post-Budget rise in the cost of doing business. But business leaders everywhere are excited about the prospect of the green and digital transitions. There’s a clear five-point business plan they’d like on the table now.
“We need an ambitious trading reset, getting some quick-not-perfect deals done and inviting our vibrant SMEs to see the benefits. There’s start-up finance but not the finance to grow and expand. At home, we should be procuring British: taxpayers’ money would have greater value spent on high-quality delivery within our own economy.
“Business needs workers, skilled or re-skilled in the digital and green revolutions that will transform our economy domestically. And workers need homes and transport they can afford. We need to speed ideas from our world class research institutions to the factory floor.
“Britain is one of the best places in the world to do business. Our entrepreneurs have been making history by inventing the future since the first Industrial Revolution. Government must not be afraid to listen to business and make sure we get this one right. Our best days might truly lie ahead.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-and-trade-committee/news/205251/a-business-plan-for-britain-btc-reports-on-uk-business-priorities-for-growth/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
“More questions than answers”: EAC publishes Government response on decarbonising shipping13/02/2025 15:15:00
Government Response: Net zero and UK shipping
UK accession to US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement13/02/2025 09:15:00
The International Agreements Committee publishes its report on the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) between the US and Bahrain to the House of Lords for information.
£5.5billion lost to tax evasion could be significant underestimate, PAC report warns12/02/2025 13:15:00
HMRC not sufficiently curious on true scale of evasion, with no strategy for tackling it.
Carbon capture: High degree of uncertainty whether risky investment by Govt will pay off07/02/2025 16:15:00
While lessons learned from past failures in introducing technology, PAC report warns Govt has not assessed likely impact on consumer energy bills of carbon capture programme.
Insect decline: Committee writes to DEFRA to seek clarity as it publishes government response07/02/2025 15:15:00
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee today publishes the government’s response to its predecessor committee’s report on insect decline and food security, and writes to the government with further questions.
Failings in FCA proposals to publish enforcement investigations highlighted by Committee report06/02/2025 15:05:00
In its report, ‘Naming and shaming: how not to regulate’, the Financial Services Regulation Committee highlights that serious questions remain over the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s consultation paper CP24/2 (Part 2) on publicising enforcement investigations.
Asylum accommodation: Dysfunctional culture at Home Office must be confronted05/02/2025 16:25:00
Unacceptable levels of public money wasted amid deep concern that programme to acquire large sites for asylum accommodation went drastically wrong.
UK risks becoming an ‘incubator economy’ if we don’t take action to support our tech companies to scale up04/02/2025 13:05:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report 'AI and creative technology scaleups: less talk, more action'.