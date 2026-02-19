He is one of thousands of unpaid carers in Wales to take advantage of the Welsh Government’s Short Break Scheme, which has recently been extended to run for another 3 years.

Celyn helps his mum to care for his 5-year-old sister, Mali, who has Goldenhar syndrome, a rare congenital condition affecting the development of the face, ears and spine.

Mali needs constant supervision because of her struggles with hearing, swallowing and mobility and so Celyn plays with her and watches her in case she falls, to allow his mum to get on with jobs around the house.

He has also had to pick up independent living skills much earlier than the average teenager, preparing meals and dealing with washing and household chores because of his mum’s demanding role as his sister’s full-time carer.

The Short Breaks Scheme enables unpaid carers of all ages to take personalised breaks from their caring responsibilities. For Celyn, this was a gorge walking day delivered by The Outdoor Partnership that involved jumping, sliding and climbing about in a river near Talybont-on-Usk with a group of other young carers (under the supervision of qualified instructors).

Celyn said:

Activities like this gorge walking visit have been lifesavers for me. Just a chance to get outdoors, try something new and have a change of scene. I love being Mali’s big brother and am happy to help Mum with caring and household responsibilities. But it’s great to have a day every so often to do something just for me with other young carers who understand.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:

We are committed to recognising and supporting unpaid carers like Celyn for the invaluable contribution they make to our society. When your daily life revolves around caring and helping others, it is vitally important to look after your own wellbeing too. The scheme is reaching many carers who haven’t had any kind of break in the past year, and half of those taking part aren’t receiving any other support. As well as giving carers time to rest and meet other people, the scheme helps identify those who are missing out on support so they can be signposted to services that may help them.

Carly Gray, Head of External Affairs at Carers Trust Wales, said:

Extending the National Short Breaks Scheme for another three years gives carers and the local carer services that support them the stability they urgently need. It’s an important recognition of the commitment carers show every day, and the need to provide certainty to the services they rely on. Stories like 13 year old Celyn, who helps care for his sister, remind us just how much a simple break can lift a young person’s spirits and support their wellbeing. These moments of rest make a real difference to families across Wales, and Carers Trust is proud to see the scheme continue to support them

A report from Bangor University found that the scheme is addressing a critical gap in support for unpaid carers and there is strong evidence that a break can improve carers’ wellbeing and alleviate feelings of loneliness.

In its first three years, the scheme delivered over 50,000 short breaks, significantly exceeding its initial target of 30,000.

Eighty percent of those benefitting from the scheme were providing more than 50 hours of care a week and only 14% of adult carers and 25% of young carers had had a break from elsewhere in the previous year.

The Welsh Government has committed £15.75m over the next three-years to extend this scheme and the Carers Support Fund which provides emergency financial assistance to unpaid carers to help buy essential items or pay utility bills.